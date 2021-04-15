A design team is to be appointed to progress plans that will benefit a number of areas in Ballyhaunis town.

The design team will prepare detailed proposals - including a significant conversion and extension of the old convent school into a community hub, as well as a new public plaza, an upgrade of the existing river-walk, and a feasibility report on the possibility of providing a new cover and heating for the Ballyhaunis outdoor swimming pool.

Funding of over €168,000 was allocated last year by former Minister Michael Ring to appoint a design team, and approval has now been given to go ahead with that work.

It's expected it will take about 6 months to prepare the report, and once complete, Mayo County Council can then apply for funding under the Rural Regeneration Fund to proceed with subsequent stages of the Ballyhaunis Community Vision plan.

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring, who's been giving more details to Midwest News.