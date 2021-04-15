Gardai in Mayo are advising the public to be aware of scam calls circulating across the county today.

The caller identifies themselves as being from the Dept of Social Protection and goes on to tell the person that they have called, that he /she is under investigation.

Gardai say in all cases so far reported to them, the person receiving the call has quickly cut off the scam call, and has contacted the gardai.

In the cases reported today - the number used by the scammers all began with 083

Gardai are warning the general public to be on the alert and not to give any personal details to anyone over the phone.

The advice is to immediately hang up if you are suspicious, and report the incident to the gardai.