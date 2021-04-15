Gardaí have arrested four men this morning following planned searches in Roscommon, Cork and Tipperary.

Four men (ranging in age from 23 years to 35 years) were arrested for offences pursuant to Section 72, Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

They are currently detained at Middleton, Fermoy, Mallow and Tipperary Garda stations under Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Three of the arrests this morning were made under Operation BOXPLOT, which targets a Criminal Organisation based in the North Cork area, that is believed to be laundering the proceeds of international invoice re-direct (BEC) fraud through bank accounts in Ireland.

The fourth man was arrested under Operation SKEIN, which targets a Criminal Organisation based in Ireland involved in similar international, criminal activity.

To date, 17 people have now been arrested as part of Operation SKEIN and 4 persons arrested under Operation BOXPLOT.

Investigations are ongoing.