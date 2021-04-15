Wild Mountain Thyme, the Irish romance starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt and filmed extensively in the Crossmolina area, will be available to rent in both Ireland and the UK at the end of the month (April 30th).

The film’s distributor has confirmed that “with uncertainty remaining as to when cinemas will reopen, Lionsgate have decided to release Wild Mountain Thyme on PVOD” – premium video on demand – “in Ireland at the same time as the UK.”

The Irish accents in the film have caused controversy internationally – even as the trailers to the film was introduced to audiences.