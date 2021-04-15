A design team is to be appointed to progress plans that will benefit a number of areas in Ballyhaunis town.

The design team will prepare detailed proposals - including a significant conversion and extension of the old convent school into a community hub, as well as a new public plaza, an upgrade of the existing riverwalk, and a feasibility report on the possibility of providing a new cover and heating for the Ballyhaunis outdoor swimming pool.

Funding of over €168,000 was allocated last year from the Rural Regeneration Fund to appoint a design team, and approval has now been given, according to Mayo FG Deputy Alan Dillon.

It's expected it will take about 6 months to prepare the report, and once complete, Mayo County Council can then apply for funding to proceed with subsequent stages of the Ballyhaunis Community Vision plan.