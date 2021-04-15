The people of Mayo will not accept the banning by any government of burning turf or wood in home fires. That’s the strong view of Ballinrobe based councillor Patsy O’Brien .

The councillor raised the matter at this week’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council. He called on the CE of the authority Peter Duggan to write to the Taoiseach, the Tanaiste and the Minister for the Environment to oppose any plans to ban turf and wood burning domestically in county Mayo.

His motion was supported and carried by his colleagues on the council.

Cllr O’Brien claims that the evidence to date, on how turf and wood fires are polluting the air we breathe, is not sufficient to ban an age old practice and way of living.

He says that while in cities and large towns the banning of smoky coal may be necessary, but he believes the present Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan is going too far in considering a ban on the use of turf or wood in domestic homes in rural areas.

Councillor O'Brien told Midwest News editor Teresa O'Malley why his concerns are with the people of this county..