Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Aurivo Co-Op delivered a strong financial performance for 2020, according to the financial results published today.

The Co-Op achieved a record sales turnover of over €488 million - up 9% on the previous year - and an operating profit of €8.5 million - an increase of 170% on 2019.

The results show an increase in turnover last year in consumer foods, dairy ingredients and agribusiness.

However, the turnover from marts was slightly down, due to enforced closures during the pandemic, but the Co-Op moved to online auctions for the first time in its history.