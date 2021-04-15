EYE on the Edge, is a collaboration between the European Parliament and Galway 2020 and was originally planned as a two-day festival in Galway but in the current circumstances, will take place virtually at locations in Galway, Ireland and Europe from Friday week (April 23).

Midlands-North-West Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh will be part of the opening ceremony and the event itself.

Thousands of young people from all over the European Union will come together virtually to share and shape their ideas on the future of Europe. The project brings together young people (aged 16-30) and fuses politics, arts and culture to create dialogue, share ideas and respond to contemporary European and global challenges.

MEP Walsh says credit is due to everyone involved in bringing the event to a virtual audience due to COVID restrictions.

As part of the build up to the event, Maria will be hosting an Instagram Live with Caoimhe McCarthy on Tuesday next April 20th at 11am to give people a flavour of what will be happening during the festival.

To see the full programme of events for EYE on the Edge and to register you can log onto https://www.eote.ie/#/login