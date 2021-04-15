New water sports facilities are to be installed at 22 beaches around the country - including Keel beach in Achill and Carrowmore beach Louisburg in Co Mayo, and Enniscrone and Rosses Point beaches in Sligo.

Failte Ireland is announcing the scheme this morning, due to the increase in people enjoying water-based activities, such as surfing, kayaking and open-water swimming.

The funding will be used to build facilities that will include hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure lockers and storage, and an area for washing down water-sports equipment.