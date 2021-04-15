A tech company with a base in Athenry, Co Galway is to create 120 jobs over the next two years.

Nostra, one of Ireland's leading Managed IT Service Providers, is headquartered in Lucan, Dublin and has regional offices in Athenry and Moutmellick.

It provides managed IT solutions to a number of world-leading brands and multinationals across multiple industries, including manufacturing, pharma, education and healthcare.

The company is now creating 120 jobs in Engineering, IT Support, Sales & Marketing and Cybersecurity.

The news has been welcomed by Minister of State and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte who says successful applicants will be able to either work from home or from one of Nostra's offices, including Athenry.