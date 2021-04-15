Mayo County Council is to begin engaging with landowners, over the next few weeks, to progress the extension of the greenway from Bertra to Lecanvey.

Funding of half a million euro was announced by former Minister Michael Ring over two years ago towards developing the Lecanvey to Bertra section of the Clew Bay Trail, which forms part of the Great Western Greenway, but Covid-19 restrictions have held up progress on the project.

Westport Councillor Christy Hyland says council staff will be on the ground in the coming weeks engaging with landowners and mapping out routes, now that essential construction work is permitted as Covid restrictions begin to ease.

The Independent Councillor told Midwest News the extension of the greenway onto Louisburg and Roonagh will be a game-changer for tourism in West Mayo....