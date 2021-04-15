The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals has reached a low not seen since the beginning of October.

174 people with the disease were on wards last night according to the HSE.

There's also less than 50 people in ICU with the virus for the second day in a row - figures show there were 48 patients in critical care overnight

In this region, there are 5 Covid patients at both UHG and Portiuncla Hospital, 2 a Sligo University Hospital and just one patient with Covid-19 being treated at Mayo University Hospital.