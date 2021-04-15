Four local authorities - including Roscommon and Leitrim County Councils - depend on wind farms for over 10 percent of their rates income.

A study by KPMG for Wind Energy Ireland reveals they contribute 22 percent of rates in Leitrim, 15.5 percent in Co Tipperary, 14 percent in Roscommon 13.6 percent and 13.6% in Cavan.

It says close to two thousand more jobs will be added in the sector in the next decade -- around a third of them operational jobs.

Russell Smyth, who's a partner at KMPG, says the amount of tax paid is set to more than double over the coming decade...

