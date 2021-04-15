Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there is “lots to be positive about” as the country is on track to ease Covid-19 restrictions further on May 4.

The Tanaiste says that, despite bumps in the vaccine roll-out plan, Ireland is still on track to meet its targets.

Mr Varadkar posted a video on social media last night to “reassure” the public after it was announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine is being restricted to those aged between 60 and 69 and the Johnson and Johnson jab has been paused.

He said we should not lose sight of the bigger picture, as for the first time this year, there are now less than 200 people in hospital this week with Covid, less than 50 people in ICU, cases are falling, and the R number is below one.

He continued by saying “This week, all the schools went back, the 5km rule ended and we started building homes again, so lots of things to be positive about.”

Mr Varadker noted that amendments will have to be made to the vaccine programme, but insisted it's still on track, and said we are also on track to ease restrictions on 4th May.