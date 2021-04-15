The Government insists its target of offering a first dose to 80 percent of adults by the end of June remains on track, despite recent issues with Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.

It comes following news yesterday that Ireland will receive an extra 545,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with delivery to begin this month.

People aged 69 will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine from today.

A new portal goes live from 10am, with appointments bookable both online and by phone.

It will initially be available to those aged 69, before opening to those aged 65-68 over the coming days.

A PPS number, eircode and phone number will be needed and it is also possible to register over the phone.