The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 6 occurred in January.

As of midnight last night (Tues) 431 new cases of the virus have been confirmed i the Republic.

12 new cases of the virus were reported in Galway, 8 in Mayo, 5 in Roscommon, less than 5 in Leitrim and none in county Sligo.