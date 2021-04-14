The government has said it's still committed to the target of all adults having a first vaccine by June.

It comes after news that Ireland will get 545,000 extra doses this quarter from Pfizer.

It's hoped that will make up the shortfall that may be experienced due to heightened caution around the use of AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the government is standing by the initial targets.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency insists the benefits of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks of side effects.

Its rollout has been delayed in Europe as the company investigates rare blood clots in people who have received the vaccine in the US.

The EMA says it is investigating the six reported cases along with US regulators.

Next week the EMA will decide whether any regulatory action needs to be taken on the single shot vaccine.