IFA President Tim Cullinan has written to Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton to allow candidates to take the Driver Theory Test remotely.

Almost 180,000 people are now queuing for a driving test, with even essential workers caught in the backlog.

The IFA have pointed out that there are many essential workers who need to secure a Category B and/or W Driver Licence in order to deliver essential services on farms during the Summer, and as part of employment with agricultural contractors.

The Government decided recently not to classify the Driver Theory Test as an essential service and the suspension of the service until May 4th.

Rose Mary McDonagh from Galway who is the Chair of the IFA Farm Business Committee says the driver theory test needs to be carried out remotely.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew.