Plans by the owners of Ashford Castle in Cong to construct a 5-star hotel in Dublin City have been appealed.

Dublin City Council has given permission to Red Carnation Hotels Ltd for the conversion and extension of a former Jesuit university students' residence at Hatch Hall into a boutique 60-bedroom hotel.

However, a local resident has lodged an appeal against the development with An Bord Pleanala, claiming the hotel project should be refused permission across seven separate headings.

Currently, just 12 of the 214 hotels in Dublin are 5-star, and a spokesman for Red Carnation Hotels said the development would ensure that the building is restored and conserved, protecting it into the future.

A decision on the appeal is due in August.