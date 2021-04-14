A plan by the Department of Health for a new day hospital at Merlin Park in Galway falls well short of what was originally proposed.

That's according to Galway-based FG Senator Séan Kyne.

He has seen a plan under the Sláintecare programme which, he says, falls well short of the new elective hospital with 200 in-patient beds planned for Merlin Park.

Instead, this plan is for a day-surgery hospital with no overnight beds.

Senator Kyne told Midwest News that this watered-down plan, along with the delay in progressing the new Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway, are both disappointing for the people of the West.