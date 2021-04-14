Tuam historian Catherine Corless has told TDs and Senators that rodents have gnawed on the remains of children buried at the former Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

Ms Corless is addressing the Oireachtas Children's Committee, which is today examining a new Bill which could allow for the remains of mass graves at the institutions to be exhumed.

It's estimated the remains of up to 800 children and babies were buried at the home in Tuam, and Catherine Corless claims their remains are being damaged by weather and rodents....