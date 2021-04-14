A disabled car parking space on New Antrim Street in Castlebar, close to the National Driving License Service office, has been given the green light, and will be installed as soon as Covid restrictions allow the road marking works to be carried out.

That was confirmed to Castlebar Councillor Ger Deere at a recent meeting of the Castlebar Municipal District.

Councillor Deere had raised the need for such a facility at a district meeting some months ago, pointing out that there are no disabled parking bays at present along New Antrim St or Linenhall St in the town centre.

He told Midwest News that council engineer Ann Sweeney has confirmed that, as soon as Covid restrictions are eased and road marking works can resume, a disabled car parking space will be installed...