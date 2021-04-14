A new Bill, which would allow for the exhumation of remains at mother and baby homes, could damage survivors' chances of finding out what happened to their loved ones.

That's according to the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, which is before the Oireachtas Children's Committee this morning to discuss the Institutional Burials Bill.

The committee is scrutinising the proposed legislation and will hear from campaigners including Tuam historian Catherine Corless, as well as the Human Rights and Equality Commission, and a number of forensic archaeologists.

It's believed up to 800 babies & children could be buried in a mass grave on the site of the former Tuam Mother and Baby home.

The draft legislation would allow for the excavation, exhumation, and reinterment of these remains as well as at other potential sites such as Bessborough in Cork.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties wants to see the legislation amended to provide for relevant powers for existing bodies such as the coroner to address institutional burials.