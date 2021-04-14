The number of people with Covid-19 in public hospitals has dropped to its lowest level since December 12th.

There were 189 patients being treated in hospital last night, with 47 of these patients in intensive care.

This include 2 Covid patients being treated at Mayo University Hospital, 6 at UHG, 4 at Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe and 1 at Sligo University Hospital.

Meanwhile, 358 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, along with 18 further deaths.

Seven of the deaths occurred this month.

After a spike in cases in Mayo and Galway on Monday, yesterday's figures across Connacht were low - with 5 new cases confirmed in Roscommon, less than 5 in Mayo, Galway and Leitrim and no new cases in Sligo.

Mayo has recorded 131 new cases of the virus over the past fortnight, with 222 cases in Galway.

Mayo's 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now at 100 per 100,000 people - while the national average is 131 per 100,000.