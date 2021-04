Cabinet Ministers will discuss the latest setbacks for the vaccination programme when they meet this morning.

The Taoiseach is to be briefed by the HSE and the vaccines taskforce as work continues on redrawing the roll-out plan, following a pause in the delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the decision not to give the AstraZeneca to people under 60.

It comes as the HSE confirmed the majority of AstraZeneka clinics have been cancelled for the rest of this week.