A plan for re-opening the country through May, June and July could be revealed at the end of this month.

The Government is examining a number of areas that will be able to re-open as the number of vaccinations ramps up.

An Oireachtas committee was warned earlier that there is still the risk of a fourth wave of COVID by the summer.

But Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says NPHET hopes to be in a position to open more areas next month...