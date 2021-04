358 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

After a spike in cases in Mayo and Galway yesterday, the figures across Connacht are low this evening - with 5 new cases confirmed in Roscommon, less than 5 in Mayo, Galway and Leitrim and no new cases in Sligo.

There's been 18 additional deaths from Covid-19, 7 of which occurred this month.

The HSE says there are 205 Covid patients in hospital, of which 48 are in ICU.