Westport GAA Club Chairman Charlie Lambert has welcomed a €1 million euro donation from a local family who have a long association with the club.

The club has received a €500,000 donation for their new pitch development on the Golf Course Road, with a promise of a further €500,000 in the future, from the Kenny family of Westport.

Their father Jack Kenny played an integral part in the development of the club, as a player and club chairman, from the 1920's through to the late 1950's.

He was also a talented footballer, playing with the Mayo Junior and Senior teams, and was the first Westport man to play senior football for Mayo, achieving provincial success in both the League and Championships campaigns from 1927 until 1931.

After injury forced him to end his inter-county career in 1932, he continued to play with Westport for another 5 years before retiring from football.

In 1958, Jack Kenny was one of the negotiators that secured land on the Newport Road to develop St Patrick's Park - the current home of Westport GAA.

Westport GAA have applied for planning permission for the construction of a Croke Park-size football pitch and 4 sets of changing rooms, a 250-seater stand, floodlights and a club house on Golf Course Road in the town.

Club chairman Charlie Lambert told Midwest News the project will cost about €3 million, so the Kenny family's generous donation is very welcome...