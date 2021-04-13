Mayo County Council has announced a public art opportunity in Westport town.

It’s a unique commission opportunity for a professional artist(s) to collaborate with the local community of Tubber Hill, Westport and the surrounding area on a public art project.

Proposals are welcome from both individuals and collaborative artistic teams.

The commission is open to all art forms.

Mayo County Council is seeking innovative and imaginative proposals that will involve artist(s) working with the local community to co-design a public artwork / project that will be made available for wider audiences to experience.

Tubber Hill Housing Development was built in two phases in 2008 and 2016 and is located at one of the highest points of the town.

There will be an online information session for artists on the 28thApril.Those interested can register by emailing Aoife O’Toole, Acting Public Art Coordinator on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The application deadline is the 31st May 2021 and the successful artists will be announced in June 2021.

Further information and submission details can be found in the artist’s brief available online: www.mayo.ie/arts/public-art/current-projects.