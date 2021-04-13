A Castlerea-based GP believes public health officials are being "over-cautious" in their decision not to give the Astra Zeneca to people under the age of 60.

Dr Greg Kelly says the incidence of blood clots related to the vaccine are extremely low, and every medicine carries some risk of side effects.

Dr Greg told Midwest News that he understands people's confusion over the AstraZenica vaccine, but says he would have no fear of receiving it himself, as its benefits far outweigh any risks involved....