The 19thcentury built courthouse in Swinford is to be used again as a Coroners Court.

An agreement has been reached between Mayo County Council and the relevant parties to use the extensively refurbished building for this essential service.

The Courthouse in Swinford has been developed as a hub for start-up businesses and as a remote working location for people working for multinationals.

The Coroner for County Mayo Pat O’Connor and Dr Eleanor Fitzgerald the Coroner for North Mayo will both conduct inquests in the Swinford facility from Monday next.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Michael Smyth told Midwest News Editor Terea O'Malley that its a very welcome development for the Swinford area.