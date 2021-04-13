Now that people are free to travel anywhere within their county as Covid-19 restrictions are being eased, increased numbers are expected to flock to beaches, forest walks and other outdoor amenities in the coming days and weeks.

Mayo County Council staff are today reopening some of the car parks at beaches and at Croagh Patrick - according to Westport Councillor Christy Hyland.

The Independent Councillor is calling on people travelling to beaches and other amenities to park in an orderly fashion, and not to impede local residents from accessing their homes and lands.....