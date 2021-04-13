A Ballinrobe footballer heading for goal without his boot, and a Louisburgh goalkeeper holding firmly on to the crossbar - are just two of the photographs by Ballina photographer David Farrell that made up his award winning portfolio in the 2021 European Sport Awards.

For the second consecutive year, David was selected in the ten best overall submissions in the Sports category of the Federation of European Professional Photographers 2021 awards announced at an online ceremony in Rome at the weekend.

A member of the IPPVA, David also won a Merit award in the Single Images section. His photographs were taken at various sporting events within county Mayo.

Congratulating David on his ongoing success and achievements, Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley asked him, over a pandemic year, how he did it?

File: david

Dur: 4 mi 48 secs