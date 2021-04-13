Irish Rail has all its documents compiled to submit an application for a new bridge at the notorious manual railway crossing at Kilnageer, outside Castlebar, and it’s expected the company will make the application shortly.

That was confirmed by Mayo County Council Engineer Ann Sweeney at a recent meeting of Castlebar Municipal District.

However, she explained that Irish Rail is still in negotiations with some landowners in the area.

Local councillor Cyril Burke says its welcome news that the company appears to be almost ready to proceed with the planning application that will be submitted to Mayo County Council.