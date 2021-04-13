The Department of Social Welfare has confirmed to Tuam based deputy Sean Canney that participants on Community Employment Schemes who are 62 years of age and have exhausted their lifetime participation on the scheme can apply for the Service Support Scheme (SSS).

The Service Support Scheme places are subject to limit of 10% of the participants on an individual scheme.

The Independent deputy told Midwest News that he is encouraging participants who are 62 years or over to contact their INTREO Centre who will assess their particular situation.

He says he will continue to engage with the CE Schemes and the Department to ensure that CE Schemes have a full complement of participants as he acknowledged the support these schemes provide in local communities.