Ballina photographer David Farrell won a major European sports photography award, for the second consecutive year, at an online ceremony in Rome on Sunday night.

A record number of photographers from 25 countries entered submissions with a total entry of 2,600 photographs judged in the prestigious competition.

His portfolio of pictures was selected in the top ten overall sport submissions to the Federation of European Professional Photographers 2021 awards.

Mr Farrell, who is a member of the IPPVA, also won a Merit award in the Single Images section.

His photographs were taken at various sporting events within the county.

They included two Mayo Intermediate Football Championship photographs; one of Ballinrobe’s Joe Burke on a solo run after losing his boot and the other of Louisburgh goalkeeper Jason Corrigan holding onto the crossbar.

In their citation the judges remarked that his work portrayed “split-second observation, technical excellence and humour.”