Transition year students at two Gaeltacht schools across Mayo and Galway are making their final preparations for the All-Ireland Final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí Competition 2021.

Gaelcholáiste Chomáin, Ros Dumhach in Mayo and Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, An Cheathrú Rua in Galway will be keeping a ‘virtual’ eye on Europe this week ahead of the online final on the 22nd of April.

The winners will represent Ireland at the Junior Achievement Europe Company of the Year Competition 2021, which will also be held online in July due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Six student mini-companies from Mayo, Galway, Donegal and Kerry will battle it out in this year’s national final.

The one-day event will see students logging in from school to present their businesses to the judges using a short promotional video, business plans and an in-depth interview.

‘An Saol Veigeáin’ was founded by the pupils from Galway and ‘Earraí BOSSK’ was established by the Mayo students.

Both won the joint honours at the Western Regional Final and both teams hope that they can impress the judges at the National Final in order to compete for European glory.

The Clár na gComhlachtaí programme is delivered in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland and is taught by business volunteers through Irish to 750 transition year pupils in Gaeltacht regions.

This is the third time that the winners of the Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Clár na gComhlachtaí will have the opportunity to participate at the European level of the competition.