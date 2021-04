The Department of Health has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19, while there have been 394 new cases of the virus.

This includes 21 new cases in Mayo and 21 also in Galway.

Elsewhere across the region, there were less than 5 new cases in Roscommon, and no new cases in either Sligo or Leitrim.

227 people are currently in hospital with the virus - up from 213 yesterday, while the number of Covid patients in ICU has dropped slightly to 50.