More construction is resuming from today, but Roscommon Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy has expressed frustration that restrictions still apply to the commercial aspect of the construction sector, and says many smaller family-owned construction companies are struggling to stay afloat.

While construction is returning this week on residential projects, early learning and childcare sites, Senator Murphy says restrictions remain in place for the remainder of the sector until 4th May, which is keeping an additional 20,000 constructions workers out of work.

The Fianna Fail Senator says he's been contacted by builders in Co Roscommon who have signed contracts with major international companies and have deadlines to meet, but cannot do so under the current restrictions.

He's appealing to the Taoiseach to consider reopening the commercial sector for smaller family-owned businesses who are struggling to keep their businesses afloat....