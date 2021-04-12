Across the country all students returned to second level schools for the first time in 2021 today.

First year students at St Joseph’s Girls Secondary School in Castlebar were delighted to be back, and four of the students - Ali Fitzgerald, Lucy Molloy, Saoirse McDonnell and Laura Beirne spoke to Midwest News about the experience, Ali began by outlining how it felt to be back in the classroom

Marie MacCabe is the Principal of St Joseph’s, a secondary school with 600 pupils and fifty staff. She spoke to Midwest News about welcoming all back to the classroom