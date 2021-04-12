Tributes have been paid following the death of Canon John Fallon,retired parish priest of Kilmaine.

A native of Balla, Fr Fallon was ordained to the priesthood in 1964 and served as a curate in Aughagower, Clare Island, Achill Island and Louisburg, before being appointed parish priest of Achill and later Kilmaine where he remained until he retired last year.

Canon Fallon passed away at the weekend in Mayo University Hospital at the age of 81.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Cronan's Church Balla, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral is private, for family only, and the Mass can be viewed on churchtv.ie / balla

Archbishop Michael Neary has been remembering the late Canon Fallon, and says he's the 11th priest of the archdiocese to have passed away in the last year.....