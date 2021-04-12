Tributes are being paid to a talented footballer who died in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Galway on Saturday.

Maitiu O Domhnaill died following the crash near his hometown of Carraroe shortly before 3.50am on Saturday morning.

Mr O Domhnaill, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene.

A male passenger who was injured in the crash was taken to Galway University Hospital, but it is believed his injuries are not life threatening.

Mr O Domhnaill, who was in his 30s, was a well-respected member of An Cheathru Rua GAA club and they paid him a heartfelt tribute.

A statement on the club’s Facebook page said:

“Maitiu always gave his heart and soul when he pulled on the club’s jersey.

“Maitiu has played a number of trophies or competitions in underage and senior grade teams in which Maitiu has played a key role. We all have wonderful memories of incredible goals, exciting pieces of play, blazing speed and the bravery of Maitiu on the pitch.

“Maitiu always gave his teammates great courage because of his bravery and he was never happy in accepting that the battle was lost in any game.

“There are no words to describe how much we will miss him in society.”