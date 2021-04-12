Details

Tributes are being paid to a talented footballer who died in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Galway on Saturday.

Maitiu O Domhnaill died following the crash near his hometown of Carraroe shortly before 3.50am on Saturday morning.

Mr O Domhnaill, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene.

A male passenger who was injured in the crash was taken to Galway University Hospital, but it is believed his injuries are not life threatening.

Mr O Domhnaill, who was in his 30s, was a well-respected member of An Cheathru Rua GAA club and they paid him a heartfelt tribute.

A statement on the club’s Facebook page said:

“Maitiu always gave his heart and soul when he pulled on the club’s jersey.

“Maitiu has played a number of trophies or competitions in underage and senior grade teams in which Maitiu has played a key role. We all have wonderful memories of incredible goals, exciting pieces of play, blazing speed and the bravery of Maitiu on the pitch.

“Maitiu always gave his teammates great courage because of his bravery and he was never happy in accepting that the battle was lost in any game.

“There are no words to describe how much we will miss him in society.”

Latest News

  • Apr 12, 2021

    94 year old Mayo woman has had two Covid vaccine appointments cancelled and remains without the first jab

    The HSE and government should not present misleading information on the success of the rollout of the national Covid 19 vaccination programme. That was the view expressed by Castlebar Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne at the monthly meeting of Mayo…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    All students returned to secondary classrooms today for the first time this year

    Across the country all students returned to second level schools for the first time in 2021 today. First year students at St Joseph’s Girls Secondary School in Castlebar were delighted to be back, and four of the students - Ali Fitzgerald, Lucy Molloy,…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Tributes paid following death of Canon John Fallon, retired parish priest of Kilmaine

    Tributes have been paid following the death of Canon John Fallon,retired parish priest of Kilmaine. A native of Balla, Fr Fallon was ordained to the priesthood in 1964 and served as a curate in Aughagower, Clare Island, Achill Island and Louisburg, before…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Clifden RNLI rescue two walkers who got cut off by the tide yesterday evening

    Clifden RNLI came to the aid of two walkers who got cut off by the tide yesterday evening. The crew were requested to launch the lifeboat by the Irish Coast Guard just before 6pm following a report that two people were stranded on Omey Island. The inshore…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Mayo University Hospital's ICU remains free of Covid-19

    There's been an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals for the third Monday in a row. The number of discharges from hospitals over the past couple of weeks on Sundays and Mondays have been low - which may contribute to the rise in…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Clew Bay and Achill are among the key study areas in SeaMonitor

    Clew Bay and Achill are among the key study areas in SeaMonitor, a unique marine research project which is using innovative marine species tracking technology to better understand and protect vulnerable marine life in our oceans. The project is funded by EU…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Galway-led tidal energy project awarded €3m from the European Commission

    Galway-based ÉireComposites is leading an initiative to develop a state-of-the-art marine hydrokinetic turbine, which aims to produce clean energy at a reduced cost. Design and manufacturing company ÉireComposites will lead an international consortium that…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Two due in court in connection with a drugs seizure in Mayo

    A man and a woman are to appear before the courts in Mayo charged in connection to a seizure of drugs and cash. 130,000 euro worth of narcotics and over 17,000 euro in cash were seized in the Cross and Kilmaine areas on Saturday, with the two people - both…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Home building resumes with the easing of restrictions today

    All home building will resume today, with the easing of level 5 restrictions. The Unite union which represents construction workers has asked Nphet for guidance on the best testing regime for building sites. Non-essential construction works have been closed…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Cambodia criticises Vice over images of Khmer Rouge victims altered by Mayo artist

    Cambodian officials have condemned a Co Mayo artist for doctoring archive photos of Khmer Rouge genocide victims to show them smiling in prison. Vice News pulled Matt Loughrey's work off its site yesterday, later saying the article did not meet its editorial…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Public urged to play it safe with easing of some Covid-19 restrictions

    Parents and students are being urged to play it safe as in-person teaching resumes for children and teenagers today. It's the first time some secondary school students will be at their desks this year. People are now free to travel within their home county or…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Three Covid-19 outbreaks linked to overseas flights

    Three Covid-19 outbreaks have been linked to overseas flights, with two involving 'variants of concern'. The Department of Health says vaccinated people still need to enter mandatory hotel quarantine when they arrive here. The Department says three covid 19…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    Claremorris Agricultural Show 2021 cancelled due to the pandemic

    The Claremorris Agricultural Show for 2021 is cancelled. The decision to cancel the event for a second year in a row was announced this morning due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The agricultural show was fixed to go ahead on the August Bank Holiday…
  • Apr 12, 2021

    150 new jobs for Galway with expansion of biomedical company

    150 new jobs have been announced in the Galway Gaeltacht this morning by Spidéal-based company Aran Biomedical. In response to growing business demand, they plan to increase their workforce by 150 over three years with the creation of highly skilled jobs in…
  • Apr 11, 2021

    Lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases reported since mid-December

    303 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and 2 additional deaths have been reported. One of these deaths happened in March, and one in April. Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, has confirmed this is the lowest number of daily cases reported…
  • Apr 11, 2021

    West Mayo community lodge objection to three-month road closure

    The community of Islandeady have lodged an objection to a proposed three-month road closure of the main road through their community ( L-1811), during the construction of the new N5 dual carriageway between Castlebar and Westport. Islandeady is nestled among…
  • Apr 11, 2021

    NUIG student succeeds former Tuam Mayor as Aontú representative

    23-year-old student Luke Silke has been selected as the new Aontú representative for the Tuam area. He succeeds former Tuam Mayor Martin Ward as the party's candidate, after he announced his retirement from electoral politics. Mr Ward served as a Tuam Town…
  • Apr 11, 2021

    Two arrested following large drugs haul in Mayo

    Gardaí have arrested two people following the seizure of €130,000 in suspected cannabis herb and cocaine, and €17,600 in cash after searches in the Mayo area yesterday. As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Mayo region,…
  • Apr 11, 2021

    Dept of Social Protection warns public about phone scam

    People are being warned of a new phone scam doing the rounds. Fraudsters are calling people claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection. In a statement, the Department of Social Protection's alerting people to these scam phone calls. They claim to…
  • Apr 11, 2021

    Rapid Covid-19 testing pilot set for colleges before summer

    The Government is set to pilot rapid Covid-19 testing in colleges before the summer. The Business Post reports the Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, will bring a memo to Cabinet this week on the establishment of the pilot programme. It's seeking to…
  • Apr 11, 2021

    Easing of some Covid-19 restrictions from midnight

    Some Covid-19 restrictions will be eased at midnight tonight - after more than 100 days of lockdown. From tomorrow, people can travel anywhere within their county while two households can meet up outdoors. Schools will fully re-open to all students - and the…
  • Apr 11, 2021

    Bookings on US-Ireland flights surged with the extension of the mandatory quarantine list

    Bookings on some flights to Ireland from the US have surged in recent days after the mandatory quarantine list was extended. Arrivals from another 16 countries, including America, will have to stay in a designated hotel for two weeks starting on Thursday. The…
  • Apr 11, 2021

    Gardaí are investigating the discovery of human remains in Galway Bay

    Gardaí are investigating the discovery of apparent human remains in Galway Bay. The body was taken from the water in Mutton Island Causeway area of Grattan Park at approximately 3.20pm yesterday afternoon. The Galway RNLI, Gardai and a crew from the Galway…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    Road reopens to traffic in Galway following fatal collision

    The road at Carraroe in Galway has reopened to traffic following an earlier fatal road traffic collision. A man in his 30s died following the single car collision which happened on a minor road near Carraroe just after 3:45 this morning. Another man in his…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    455 Covid-19 cases confirmed and 14 more deaths

    14 more deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country this evening. Three occurred in April, one occurred in March, six occurred in February, and four occurred in January. 455 confirmed cases of the virus were also notified by health…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    Shay Healy was an inspirational man with 'unbreakable spirit'

    The late Shay Healy was man with ‘unbreakable spirit’ and an inspiration to all who knew him. That’s according to his first cousin Professor Seamus Caulfield, who has been paying tribute to the Eurovision winning songwriter. The 78-year-old presented RTE show…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    Mayo Councillor says Ireland must reopen the Western Rail Corridor

    A Mayo Councillor has said that the case for reopening the Western Rail Corridor is more compelling today that it was ten years ago. Sinn Fein's Gerry Murray says there have been six major developments that have pushed the WRC to the top of the political…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    Sligo TD says it is 'unacceptable' the county vaccination centre closed over Easter

    It is unacceptable that the Sligo Vaccination Centre was closed for four days over the Easter bank holiday weekend. That’s the view of Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry, who argues that the facility at IT Sligo should be open seven days a week to assist with the…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    Eurovision winning songwriter with Mayo connections dies

    Eurovision winning songwriter Shay Healy has died at the age of 78. The Dubliner was also a well-known TV presenter, hosting the RTE show Nighthawks in the late 80s and early 90s. He composed "What's Another Year" for Johnny Logan, which won the Eurovision…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    Covid-19 hospital numbers continue to drop nationally

    There were 200 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country last night- down nine in 24 hours. Across the region there are seven receiving treatment for the disease at University Hospital Galway- down two, 3 at Mayo University Hospital, two at the…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    Cold weather set to continue over the coming days

    There's more frost and icy temperatures on the way - with the current cold snap to continue over the weekend. Temperatures are set to fall as low as minus 3 tonight and there's a chance of snow on high ground. Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says it'll be a…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    16 countries added to mandatory hotel quarantine list

    Passengers arriving from another 16 countries will have to stay in mandatory quarantine hotels from next Thursday. The cabinet agreed to add countries including the US, Canada, France, Italy and Belgium to the list last night. Albania, Israel and St Lucia…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    Two-week delay in Covid-19 vaccines for the over-70s

    GPs have been told there'll be a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines for the over-70s next week. It'll affect practices who are due to get a delivery of jabs for the 70 to 74 age group, and administer their first doses. It'll delay the programme by two weeks, as…
  • Apr 10, 2021

    Man dies following fatal crash in Galway

    A man in his 30s has died following a crash in Co. Galway. The single car collision happened on a minor road near Carraroe just after 3:45 this morning. Another man in his 30s who was a passenger is being treated for non life-threatening injuries at Galway…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    34 more deaths from Covid-19 and 473 new cases

    There are 473 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, and 34 deaths. Only three of the deaths took place this month - with the others relating to January, February and March. 229 of the cases are in Dublin. Across Connacht there are 21 new cases in Mayo, 18 in…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Mayo Student shortlisted for Access Champion of the Year following disability rights campaign this year

    A Mayo student has been shortlisted for "Access Champion of the Year" for the USI Awards later this month. Catherine Gallagher from Achill rose to prominence in recent months following her campaign to not lose her disability allowance as a result of winning a…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Mayo Day takes to the National stage for 2021

    The hugely successful Mayo Day celebrates its seventh year on Saturday, 1st May 2021 with an outstanding programme of events to be viewed from around the globe. It’s a virtual festival again this year, but if anything, that has expanded the reach of this…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Forsa delegates back emergency motion calling on Government to prioritise staff in Special Schools for the jab

    Delegates from the Fórsa trade union's education division have backed an emergency motion calling on the Government to complete the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations to staff within all special education schools. It said the vaccination schedule should take…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Teaching Unions seek urgent meeting with government and health officials

    Teaching unions disgruntled over changes to the vaccine rollout are seeking an urgent meeting with the government and health officials. Members of the ASTI, INTO and TUI supported taking industrial action over the switch which means no profession will be…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Britian's Prince Philip has died

    Britain’s Prince Philip has died at the age of 99. Buckingham Palace announced his death this afternoon. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Covid-19 cases confirmed at Mayo University Hospital

    The number of patients with Covid-19 in public hospitals has reached its lowest point in 111 days, with 209 people receiving treatment last night. Across the region there are nine patients with the virus at University Hospital Galway- down one, three at Mayo…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Emergency funding secure for an extension to St Teresa's Special School Ballinasloe

    The Department of Education has sanctioned emergency funding for St.Teresa's Special School in Ballinasloe. Roscommon Senator Eugene Murphy says he's delighted with the news. "With ten extra students about to start in September in St Teresa's, the…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    3.3 million euro allocated to Mayo under the Transitional LEADER Programme

    €3.3 million has been allocated to the LEADER Programme in Mayo under the Transitional LEADER Programme for the period 2021-2022. Deputy Michael Ring says it is an important component of “Our Rural Future”– the Government’s five year strategy for Rural…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Five arrested following high speed chase across the Mayo/Galway border

    Gardaí arrested five people in Headford following a managed containment operation on Monday. The operation began in Headford at approximately 6pm in the evening, when a car failed to stop for Gardaí. The car travelled at speed from Headford to Tuam and…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Minister commits to study examining the introduction of a light rail system in Galway City

    Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has committed to a new study to examine the introduction a light rail system in Galway City. The Luas type system would aim to ease congestion in the city. Under the current proposals, a 17 kilometre line in Galway would cost…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Solution on the naming of a Sligo town is expected this month

    A solution to the Enniscrone/Inishcrone naming debacle is expected later this month. That's according to Minister Frank Feighan who says meetings will take place on the third week of April between the Department and the legal team. Most residents and visitors…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Views vary on what should happen along the old East Mayo Railway Route

    The jury remains out on whether the old East Mayo railway line will be developed as a greenway or remain intact to secure a rail service The Draft Mayo County Development Plan (2021 – 2027) closed for submissions last month (March). It received an…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Forsa will discuss changes to the vaccine rollout later

    Forsa will discuss the change to the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine to an age based cohort today. It's expressing concern that there's a 'vaccine' lottery within special education. The union's holding its Education division conference online, which will…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Government launch public consultation for the haulage industry

    The government's aiming to raise standards in the haulage industry. It's just launched a public consultation today on a Ten-Year Strategy for the sector for the first time. It outlines the covid and Brexit challenges facing hauliers at the moment. Junior…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    Reproductive number of Covid-19 estimated to be close to one

    7 additional deaths related to Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, along with 400 new cases. There were 21 new cases of the virus in Galway, 6 in Mayo, less than 5 cases in both counties Roscommon and Leitrim and no new cases in Sligo. The reproductive number…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    NIAC will decide if further guidance is needed on the AstraZeneca vaccine over the coming days

    The Health Products Regulatory Authority says an Irish case of an rare blood clot associated with the Astrazeneca vaccine will be looked at as a priority. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee will decide in the coming days if it needs to issue further…
  • Apr 09, 2021

    One Local Electoral Area in Mayo has an above average rate of Covid-19

    The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Castlebar Local Electoral Area is above the national average of 157.1. During the two week period from March 23rd to April 5th, a total of 57 new confirmed cases were registered in the area – equating to a rate of…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    No new cases of Covid 19 reported today in county Sligo

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today 2 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February. As of midnight last night (Wed) 400 new confirmed…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    Cannibis Herb seizure in Loughrea

    Gardaí seized €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb having stopped and searched a car in Loughrea yesterday evening. Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit conducted the search shortly before 8pm in the Bookeen North area of Loughrea. A woman in her…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    One million Covid vaccine jabs administered as of this afternoon in the Republic

    The HSE has confirmed that the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the Republic has hit the one million mark. HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid confirmed the figure at a press briefing this afternoon. Over 700,000 people have received dose one and over…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    New website dedicated to public toilets available nationally

    A new website dedicated to mapping Ireland's public toilets has 331 entries in just 4 days. Pee.ie is still accepting new locations, and has a map of bathrooms in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. The site says it depends on 'intrepid toilet users' to…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    NPHET is discussing possible "vaccine bonus" today

    An immunology expert says fully vaccinated people should be able to move around largely unrestricted. It comes as NPHET is discussing a potential Covid-19 'vaccine bonus' today. At present, anyone who is a close contact of someone with Covid-19 has to…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    NIAC considers whether age restrictions should be placed on AstraZeneca vaccine

    The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is to look at whether age restrictions should be placed on the AstraZeneca vaccine. It's meeting today after the European Medicines Agency listed rare blood clots as a rare side effect. Health officials say the…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    Gardai warn of scam involving PPS numbers

    Gardai are advising of a scam where members of the public are receiving calls from texts from people claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection, and advising that their PPS number has been compromised. The person receiving the call is then asked…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    Mayo CF sufferer outlines his experience of Covid-19 lockdown

    Tomorrow is 65 Roses Day - the annual fundraiser for CF Ireland- but collections cannot take place this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Instead, people are taking up a variety of challenges, and can also donate online. Ireland has the highest incidence of…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    Claremorris businesses work together through Covid Lockdown

    A Claremorris florist is making national headlines at present thanks to the generosity of a neighbouring Garden Centre, that has provided a location for her business to trade from during the present Level 5 Covid Lockdown. Aisling Warde of Blathanna Florists,…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    Road Safety Authority issues hailstone warning for weekend

    Road users are being urged to take extra caution this weekend as Met Éireann has forecast showers of hail and temperatures as low as minus three degrees. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising drivers to be aware of dangerous road conditions hail showers…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    Additional accommodation approved for three Mayo schools

    There's good news for three Mayo schools, as funding has been approved by the Department of Education for 15 new rooms at St Tiernan's College, Crossmolina, and for special education classrooms at both Moyne College in Ballina and Scoil Mhuire agus Padraig in…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    Mayo TD concerned that some people over 90 and housebound are still waiting for vaccines

    There are people aged over 90 in Co Mayo who have not yet received any Covid-19 vaccine to date, which is simply not good enough, according to Deputy Rose Conway Walsh. The Sinn Fein TD says she is aware of a 95 year old, house bound woman in the county who…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    20 new Covid cases in Galway, with figures low elsewhere in Connacht

    The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has fallen by 15% in the past week to 430. HSE figures show the number of patients in public hospitals with the disease has dropped by 19 percent over the last week to 220, with 56 of these patients in ICU. It…
  • Apr 08, 2021

    NPHET to discuss link between AstraZenaca vaccine and rare blood clotting

    The National Public Health Emergency Team will discuss a link between very rare blood clotting and the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine when it meets later. The European Medicines Agency has said it should be listed as a possible side effect, however stressed the…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Major extension confirmed for St Tiernan's College Crossmolina

    Minister Norma Foley has informed Mayo deputy Dara Calleary that a major extension has been approved for St Tiernans College in Crossmolina. It comprises of 6 new general classrooms, a new DCG/Tech Graphic room,a new art room, a new science lab, 2 SET rooms,a…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Five additional deaths reported this evening of people with Covid 19

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 5 additional deaths today of people who had Covid 19. 423 new confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the past 24 hours in the Republic. 20 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Dept of Social Protection warns public about phone scam

    The Department of Social Protection has issued a warning about scammers pretending to be from its offices. It says people have received phone calls where the caller asks for details like the person's name, PPS number and sometimes bank details. The department…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Minister Rabbitte to continue to advocate for vaccine prioritisation for teachers, childcare assistants and SNAs in Special Schools and classes

    The Minister for Disability, Galway based Anne Rabbitte insists she is continuing to advocate for vaccine prioritization for teachers, childcare assistants and SNAs in Special Schools and classes. She admits she was taken aback by NIAC advice to government…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Three teachers unions back a motion that could lead to industrial action

    The three major teaching unions have voted in favour of a motion for industrial action, up to strikes.The ASTI, the INTO and TUI all backed the proposal today. They say teachers should be prioritised for vaccines, as they interact with dozens of children…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Multiple drug and vehicle seizures by Mayo gardai over the Easter Bank holiday weekend

    Gardaí in Mayo seized more than €29,000 in suspected cannabis herb and cocaine and seized 15 vehicles as part of a policing operation conducted in the Mayo Garda Division over the Easter bank holiday weekend. The joint operation was conducted from Good Friday…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Sligo TD wants teachers & SNAs vaccinated in parallel with age-based rollout

    The Government should consider rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to those in high-risk jobs - such as teachers, special needs assistants and Gardai - in parallel with the age-based rollout announced last week. That's according to Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin.…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    INTO and TUI back possible industrial action over vaccination prioritisation

    Two teachers unions have backed a motion that could lead to industrial action. They are protesting a change to the vaccine rollout list, which will now prioritise someone's age instead of their job. The votes from the INTO and the TUI means the two unions now…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Online petition calling for Bank of Ireland to keep Ballyhaunis branch open

    Over 1,000 people have already signed a new online petition, calling on Bank of Ireland to keep the Ballyhaunis branch open. Ballyhaunis is one of three branches in Mayo due to close in September - along with Kiltimagh and Charlestown - and this will leave…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Two Achill beaches named in Ireland's top ten

    Dog's Bay in Connemara has been named the most beautiful beach in the country. The Lonely Planet's newest listing ranked Trá Mór in Dunfanaghy in County Donegal as the runner up while Keem Bay on Achill Island came third. Trá Mór in Achill and Streedagh…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Mayo County Council given go-ahead to purchase Castlebar Military Barracks

    The go-ahead has been given by the Department of Finance for Mayo County Council to purchase the Castlebar Military Barracks, in a move being described as "a hugely significant acquisition by the local authority". Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers says…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    Three women who left quarantine hotel stopped by Gardai in Co Galway

    Three women who left a quarantine hotel in Dublin yesterday made it to south Galway before being turned back. They were stopped on the M6 motorway near Loughrea by a Garda traffic patrol. It's understood they were persuaded to return to the facility in north…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    One millionth Covid-19 vaccine due to be administered in Ireland today

    The one millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine is due to be administered in Ireland today. The Government had previously aimed to get 1.25 million doses given to people by the end of March - however there were supply issues. Meanwhile, nine further Covid-19…
  • Apr 07, 2021

    No Covid-19 patients at Mayo University Hospital, for first time this year

    The latest figures show a significant reduction in the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19. Nationally, there were 220 patients with the disease in hospital last night, down 41 on the figure reported earlier, according to the HSE. The number of Covid…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    9 more people with Covid 19 have died

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to Covid-19. 3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April. As of midnight last night (Mon) 443 new cases of the virus were…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    EMA Head says its "increasingly difficult" to rule out AstraZeneca Covid vaccine and clots

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's defended the safety of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine - as UK regulators apparently consider restricting it in young people. That's because of continuing fears over blood clots. The head of vaccine strategy at the…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    ISME concerned over teacher unions threat of industrial action over vaccination prioritisation

    ISME says its with great concern it notes the coordinated threats from a number of unions to “explore any and all options, up to and including industrial action” as a result of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) policy advice to prioritise…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Close to 700 people availed of walk-in pop-up Covid test centre in Ballinasloe

    Close to 700 people have been tested in Ballinasloe in the pop-up Covid-19 test centre, that opened last Friday and runs until this afternoon. It was set up because there was concern about incident rates of the virus in the community. Ballinasloe-based…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Call for crews to be allowed work overtime to repair and maintain roads

    Mayo County Council crews should be allowed work overtime to repair and maintain roads across the region. That’s according to Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle, who called for the ban on overtime to be lifted to avoid the county falling behind on road repairs.…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Galway company introduces on-site PCR Covid testing for employees

    Galway based company Galmere food production has introduced on-site PCR Covid-19 tests for its workers. All staff at the Ballybrit facility are tested once a week, and all visitors entering the premises undergo the process too. Nasal swabs are taken by…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    GoCar to set up operations in Castlebar this month

    GoCar, a commercial car sharing company, intends to set up an operation in Castlebar later this month. It will have three locations in the town, with cars at the Castle Street and Market Square car parks and a shared van at the Mall. GoCar is expanding…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Deputy Ring accuses NPHET of "making up the rules as it goes along"

    NPHET are making up the rules as it goes along and it’s not acceptable, that’s the view of Mayo Fine Gael deputy Michael Ring. He is calling for NPHET meetings to be made open to the public, insisting that other voices in addition to NPHET need to be heard as…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Two separate drugs seizures in Westport over the weekend

    Gardaí seized approximately €6,900 worth of drugs, including suspected cannabis herb and cannabis jellies, during the search of a residence in Westport on Sunday. Three male juveniles have been referred to the Youth Diversion Programme in relation to this…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Teenager arrested following assault in North Mayo estate

    Ballina Gardaí attended the scene of an assault that occurred at Greenhills Estate, Ballina on Saturday night. A 19-year-old was taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 19-year-old man was arrested a short time later after a…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Gardaí are investigating an assault in Ballina

    Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in Ballina on Friday evening. A man, aged in his 20s, attended Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing.
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Gardaí seize €16,000 worth of drugs in Achill

    Gardaí seized approximately €16,000 worth of cannabis herb during a search operation in Achill on Good Friday. As part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Mayo Division, Gardaí executed a search under warrant at a residence in Achill.…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Contact centre to create 40 new jobs in Sligo

    AT Management has announced plans to create 40 jobs in Sligo, with the establishment of a Sales & Marketing Contact Centre. The dynamic and fast-growing business employs 400 people across the UK. The private company has focused on revenue generation as a…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Vaccine rollout changes to dominate teachers' union conferences

    Delegates at the three teachers' union conferences are set to vote on whether to ballot their members for industrial action. It’s after the government changed the vaccine plan last week -- removing them as a priority category. Following advice from the…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Arrivals from 58 countries are now subject to mandatory quarantine

    Arrivals from 58 countries will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine from this morning. Last week 26 high-risk states were added to the list, including Israel and the Wallis and Futuna Islands. The issue of mandatory hotel quarantine has been the source…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Outdoor transmission of Covid-19 accounts for 0.1% of cases

    Outdoor transmission of Covid-19 accounts for 0.1 percent of the country's Covid-19 cases. Figures in the Irish Times show 262 of the total number of infections in the state have been attributed to being spread outside. However, the Health Protection…
  • Apr 06, 2021

    Disqualified driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Sligo

    Gardai were overtaken by a vehicle travelling inbound on the N4 dual carriageway in Sligo yesterday. The vehicle was swerving from side to side and when stopped, the driver was found to be intoxicated. Following his arrest, it was established that he was…
  • Apr 05, 2021

    Drugs worth over €124,000 seized in Roscommon

    Gardaí have seized €124,000 worth of cannabis herb following the search of a residence in Boyle, Co. Roscommon today, shortly after 12pm. Gardaí attached to the Longford and Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit obtained a search warrant for the premises following…
  • Apr 05, 2021

    No new deaths from Covid-19 and over 300 new cases

    There were no deaths related to COVID-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There are 320 new confirmed cases of the virus. New figures show that over 268,500 people have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The Health Service…
  • Apr 04, 2021

    457 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths

    457 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed. along with 3 more deaths. There has now been 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland and 238,148 confirmed cases. As of April 1st 2021, 893,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in…
  • Apr 04, 2021

    Inspections to ensure correct waste disposal to proceed once restrictions ease

    Inspections to ensure householders and businesses are dealing with waste disposal in a correct manner will proceed when Covid-19 restrictions allow. Fianna Fail Councillor Damien Ryan was told in response to a motion he tabled at a meeting of the local…
  • Apr 04, 2021

    Councillor says 'extensive delays' at MUH's ED are not acceptable

    The extensive delays being experienced by patients attending the Emergency Dept at Mayo University Hospital at present, is not acceptable, according to a Castlebar councillor. Fine Gael councillor Cyril Burke raised his concerns over the situation at the…
  • Apr 04, 2021

    Mayo University Hospital's ICU remains free of Covid-19

    An intensive care consultant says the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 won't drop significantly until more people are vaccinated. There are 242 people in hospital with the virus, with 8 admissions in the last 24 hours. There are 8 at University…
  • Apr 04, 2021

    Galway Deputy says vaccine double booking is causing no shows

    A Galway TD is calling for the streamlining of HSE and hospital data bases to prevent vaccination no-shows. Sean Canney says separate data base systems run by the HSE and acute hospitals, and the non streamlining of that data, are leading to patients being…
  • Apr 04, 2021

    President Higgins to lead Easter Rising commemoration today

    The annual commemoration of the 1916 Easter Rising will take place in Dublin today, led by President Michael D Higgins. There will be two non-public events - one at Áras an Uachtaráin and one at the GPO in O'Connell Street. For a second year, the event has…
  • Apr 04, 2021

    HSE Chief says the levels of vaccination is starting to take pressure off hospitals

    Up to 950-thousand Covid vaccine doses will be given when clinics finish work today. People with underlying medical conditions are receiving their jab at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin today. While GP-led hubs are continuing to operate at the Helix, Munster…
  • Apr 04, 2021

    Public opinion turns on Government regarding Covid and vaccine roll-out

    Approval for how the Government is handling the Covid pandemic has dropped below 50 per cent. That's according to a Kantar poll in the Sunday Independent, which says 43 per cent of people are happy with how the government are dealing with the fight against…
  • Apr 03, 2021

    511 new cases of Covid-19 and two more deaths

    511 new covid 19 cases have been confirmed and 2 more patients with the virus have died. It brings the death toll from the pandemic so far to 4,715. There are now a total of 237 thousand 695 positive tests in the Republic. As of March 31st, 865 thousand 460…
  • Apr 03, 2021

    N4 reopens to traffic following a two vehicle crash in Sligo

    The outbound lane of the N4 from Sligo to Collooney has reopened to traffic following a two car road traffic collision. The crash happened just north of Collooney at approximately 9:30am this morning. Two people were taken to hospital as a precautionary…
  • Apr 03, 2021

    Fog warning issued for Connacht

    A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for Connacht tomorrow. The warning covers all five Connacht counties as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Longford. The warning comes into effect at 4am on Sunday morning and will last until 10am. Met Eireann says there…
  • Apr 03, 2021

    N4 is closed southbound following a crash near Collooney

    The outbound lane of the N4 from Sligo to Collooney remains closed following a two car road traffic collision. The crash happened north of Collooney shortly after 9 o’clock this morning. Emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene. There are no reports…
  • Apr 03, 2021

    Seven people have died of blood clots after taking AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK

    Seven people have died from blood clots after taking the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. The medicines regulator there has confirmed there have been 30 cases within the 18-point-1 million who've had a dose. It's insisting there's no evidence to…
  • Apr 03, 2021

    Thousands face prosecution for not paying Covid-19 fines

    Almost 5,000 people are facing prosecution for not paying Covid-19 fines. According to the Irish Times, Gardai have issued over 18,000 fines but more than a quarter of them remain unpaid after 28 days. The majority of fines were issued for non-essential…
  • Apr 03, 2021

    Covid-19 variants with no link to international travel detected

    A senior member of NPHET says Covid-19 variants with no link to international travel have been detected in the State. It comes as the UK variant of the virus is being blamed for the number of cases plateauing here. 591 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed…
  • Apr 03, 2021

    Status Orange forest-fire warning in effect

    A 'Status Orange' forest-fire warning has been issued for the Easter weekend. The Department of Agriculture says warm and dry weather over the next few days means dead grass, gorse and heather are much more flammable. Coillte is appealing to the public not to…
  • Apr 02, 2021

    Ballyglass RNLI rescue boatman in Broadhaven Bay

    Ballyglass RNLI inshore lifeboat launched to assist a fishing vessel in Broadhaven Bay in the station’s 1st call-out of 2021. The Irish Coast Guard requested Ballyglass volunteer lifeboat crew to launch to assist a 35ft fishing vessel at 12.30pm today in…
  • Apr 02, 2021

    Eight further deaths from Covid-19 and almost 600 new cases

    A further 591 coronavirus have been reported this afternoon, alongside eight more virus-related deaths. Across Connacht there 21 new cases in Galway, less than five in both Mayo and Sligo and there no new cases in Roscommon or Leitrim. This morning there were…
  • Apr 02, 2021

    3% fall in number of Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals today

    264 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning. It's a three percent fall from yesterday's total, while there's also a decrease of 16 percent since last Friday. In the past 24 hours there were 18 admissions to hospitals, and 22…
  • Apr 02, 2021

    20 new jobs announced for Galway

    Galway is to receive a multimillion-euro investment from medical devices firm Veryan. The development will create 20 new roles in the city where it has been operating since 2006. The money will be used to further expand and diversify Veryan's product…
  • Apr 02, 2021

    New walk-in test centre opens in Ballinasloe

    A new walk-in pop-up testing site has opened today in Ballinasloe for people who have no symptoms of Covid-19 but who still wish to be tested for the virus. This brings to seven the number of temporary testing hubs seeking to find asymptomatic infections…
  • Apr 02, 2021

    People urged to be safe near water this Bank Holiday weekend

    The Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland are issuing appeals for people to be safe if near water this Bank Holiday weekend. People are being asked to stay away from the edges of waterways within their 5k boundaries over Easter. Water temperatures are…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    More than 700 cases of new Covid cases today nationally

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and 7 occurred in February. As of midnight, last night the HPSC was notified of 761 new confirmed…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    New pedestrian crossing to be installed on the Old Turlough Road, Castlebar

    There’s welcome news for residents along the busy Turlough road in Castlebar with confirmation that a new pedestrian crossing is to be installed, across from a new filling station and grocery store. Castlebar councillor Ger Deere had raised concerns, earlier…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Brother of woman killed in road collision urges Mayo drivers to reduce their speed over the Easter weekend

    A road safety advocate who lost his sister in a crash five years ago is urging the public to reduce their speed this Easter weekend. Neil Fox whose sister Donna was killed after being struck by a truck in Dublin in 2016 says not only does it end one life but…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Councillor concerned over long delays for patients at ED in MUH

    The extensive delays being experienced by patients attending the Emergency Dept at Mayo University Hospital at present, is not acceptable, according to a Castlebar councillor. Fine Gael councillor Cyril Burke raised his concerns over the situation at…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    The death has occurred of former hero who saved occupants of crashed aircraft in Castlebar in the 1960s

    The death has occurred of a Castlebar man that was hailed as a hero when he rescued three occupants of a crashed light aircraft at Castlebar Railway station, back in the 1960s. John Burke (better known as Johnny) of Ballymacragh, Westport Road, Castlebar…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Average house prices in Mayo up 0.6% in past 3 months

    The price of an average second-hand 3-bed semi-detached house in Co Mayo is risen by 0.6% in the last 3 months, according to a new survey from Real Estate Alliance. It survey shows Mayo house prices have risen by 8% over the past year, and currently average…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Major change in the weather from Easter Sunday

    Met Eireann is warning that temperatures will drop significantly from Sunday, after a dry and settled start to the Easter weekend. Good Friday will be dry with widespread sunshine and temperatures 12- 15 degrees. Saturday will be another dry day with good…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Just one Covid-19 patient at Mayo University Hospital

    274 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals across the country this morning - the lowest total since December 26th.It's down from 294 yesterday. This includes just one Covid patient at Mayo University Hospital - the lowest of any hospital in the region. There…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Ivan Connaughton to step down as Roscommon County Councillor

    Independent Roscommon County Councillor Ivan Connaughton has announced he will be stepping down as a councillor in the coming months. The Athleague-based auctioneer has served on the council since 2014, and was a former member of Fianna Fail. Last week,…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Enda Kenny presents new TV series, starting next Monday

    After 45 years in the Dail, former Taoiseach and former Mayo TD Enda Kenny will present a new TV show starting next week in which he explores Ireland's long-abandoned railway routes. Iarnród Enda is a 6-part series in the Irish language, starting on Monday…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Life-sized Garda cut-outs on Mayo roads on April Fools Day

    Today is April Fools Day, and as part of a road safety campaign, motorists in Mayo can expect to see life-sized cardboard cut-outs of a Garda with a speed gun at roads across the county, with the message "Don't be fooled -speed kills and focus on your…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Walk-in Covid-19 test centres open tomorrow in Athlone & Ballinasloe

    Two new walk-in Covid-19 test centres will open in Athlone and Ballinasloe tomorrow. The HSE is opening 7 such test centres around the country over today and tomorrow for 5-7 days to actively look for cases of the virus in areas where the number of positive…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    People urged to reduce social contacts over Easter weekend

    Gardai and public health officials are appealing to the public to reduce social contacts this Easter weekend, to further reduce the impact of Covid-19. Gardai say the current public health guidelines - including the 5km travel limit - remain in place over…
  • Apr 01, 2021

    Sandra Collins family thank public for new information on her disappearance

    The brother of a North Mayo woman who disappeared more than 20 years ago has thanked the public for the new information that Gardai have received in recent weeks. Sandra Collins disappeared on the night of December 4th 2000, and her jacket was later found on…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    New Covid-19 walk-in test centre to open in Ballinasloe this weekend

    A new Covid-19 walk-in test centre is being established in Ballinasloe. The test centre will be set up in the Town Hall / Library Carpark in Ballinasloe this weekend. Minister Anne Rabbitte the walk-in test centre will be in Ballinasloe from this Friday…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Burst water main in the Bangor Erris area this afternoon

    Due to a water main burst in the Bangor area of Erris the areas of Derreens, Gortmore, Muinhin, Attavally, Cloontakilla, Glencullen and Glenturk will be without water this evening between the hours of 4pm untill 10pm. Mayo county council in partnership with…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Six further deaths from Covid-19 and over 400 new cases

    There have been 411 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland, as well as 6 deaths. Of the cases notified today, 150 are in Dublin , 31 are in Donegal, 25 are in Kildare and Wexford, 21 are in Offaly and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 17 other counties.…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Shops to sell children's shoes by appointment

    Shoe shops are to be allowed to open to sell children's shoes. The government is finalising changes to the regulations after requests from parents. The bookings to measure and sell shoes will be appointment only. Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the news in…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    New Arts centre for Galway City

    The An Post building on Eglington Street in Galway is to be developed as a permanent arts space for Galway city, according to local deputy Catherine Connolly. The deputy believes the development of this dedicated arts space is the first step in addressing a…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Drugs worth over €28,000 seized in Galway

    Gardaí in Galway have seized €28,000 worth of drugs following a search operation at a property in the city yesterday. Shortly after 2pm yesterday, Gardaí located €5,900 worth of cocaine on two persons at Presentation Road, Galway. As a result, a follow up…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Woman who rescued three teenagers from sea at Easkey issues water safety warning

    A woman who rescued three teenage boys from the sea at Easkey, Co Sligo earlier this week has advised people to enjoy their local beaches, lakes and rivers, but always be aware of water safety. On Monday evening, three teenagers were swept off the pier by…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Brown-coloured water coming through many Castlebar taps today

    A number of households in the Castlebar area discovered brown-coloured water coming out of their taps earlier today, and yesterday evening they were suddenly left with no water coming out of their taps. Local Councillor Ger Deere contacted Irish Water this…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Significant investment for Belmullet School

    St. Brendan's College Belmullet has been approved a 14 room extension. This news has been confirmed to Midwest by Mayo Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Calleary who says it's been a very difficult few months for the Erris community but this investment will have a huge…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Council management insist no "sweet deal" on sale of council land in Westport to a private company

    Director of Services with Mayo County Council Catherine McConnell insists there is no “sweet deal” between the local authority and the Hughes family in connection with the sale of almost seven acres of land in Westport. The sale of land on Westport’s Golf…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Three teenagers rescued after being swept off Easkey Pier

    Three teenage boys were rescued after being swept into the sea at Easkey, Co Sligo earlier this week. The incident occurred on Monday evening when the three boys, all from the locality, were swept off the pier in high waves. Luckily for them, local surfer Zoe…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Hospitality businesses can apply for grants to develop outdoor dining capacity

    Details have been announced of a new €17 million scheme for hospitality businesses to develop outdoor dining capacity. Hotels, restaurants, bars and cafés can apply to Mayo County Council for grants of up to €4,000 towards outdoor tables and chairs, umbrellas…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Four Mayo charities benefit from Aldi's Community Grants Programme

    A total of four Mayo-based charities have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with the charities each receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store teams in County Mayo. A €500 grant was presented to Mayo Roscommon Hospice, Cara…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Roscommon TD seeks suspension of the Dail to discuss dossiers

    A Roscommon TD is calling for the Dáil schedule to be suspended to allow a debate on claims the Department of Health compiled dossiers on the family's of autistic children who have taken cases against the State. Independent Deputy Denis Naughten has written…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces new jobs for Galway & Kildare

    150 jobs have been announced by Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Kildare and Galway. The roles will be in cyber security, software development, global R&D and cloud consulting. The company has also announced Galway as its European hub for cyber secutiry. The new…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Govt defends changes to vaccine rollout

    The Government has defended changes to the vaccine roll-out that have been strongly criticised by sectors which believe they should be given priority. The new model will see people vaccinated based on age after the over-70s, medically vulnerable and those…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Covid-19 case numbers and hospital numbers on the way down

    The number of people in public hospitals with Covid-19 has dropped below 300 for the first time since St. Stephen's Day. 290 are receiving hospital treatment, with 65 of those patients in ICU. Last night's figures show 4 Covid patients being treated at Mayo…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    Restrictions set to ease from next Monday week

    From next Monday week, people will be allowed to travel within their own counties - or 20km from their home if crossing county boundaries. Social meet-ups will also be allowed outdoors with one other household from April 12th - but not in private gardens.…
  • Mar 31, 2021

    House prices in Mayo increased by 2% in first 3 months of this year

    House prices in Mayo increased by 2% in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest Daft.ie house price report. The average price of a home in Co Mayo is now €157,000. This is significantly lower than the national average price of €276,000.…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Taoiseach announces plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions

    From next Monday week 12th April, people will be allowed to travel within their own county. Taoiseach Mícheal Martin has this evening outlined plans of a roadmap for lifting level 5 restrictions. From 12th April, all schools will be fully reopened, people can…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Connacht records low number of new Covid-19 cases

    There has been a further 14 deaths related to Covid-19 and 368 new cases of the virus. It's the third lowest number of daily case numbers recorded this year. In this region, the new cases are very low across Connacht, with 5 in Mayo, less than 5 in both…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Ministers consider overhaul of Covid-19 vaccination programme

    Cabinet Ministers are considering a significant overhaul of the vaccination programme. Once over-70s, people with underlying conditions and vulnerable people are vaccinated the system will change to one based on age. It means individual groups like gardaí,…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Plan for easing restrictions will be announced this evening

    Two fully vaccinated people will be allowed to meet indoors under plans being considered by the Cabinet this afternoon. Ministers are also finalising the details of a roadmap that could see retail and personal services such as hairdressers open in May. It's…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Emergency services attend Castlebar fire this afternoon

    A fire in a Castlebar Industrial Estate was brought under control this afternoon. Black smoke could be seen in the area around the Golden Mile Industrial Estate on the Breaffy Road in Castlebar. The emergency services attended the scene and appeared to…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Vehicle on fire at Breaffy Road, Castlebar

    Emergency services are attending the scene of a vehicle on fire at the Breaffy Road, Castlebar. Gardai and the fire service are at the scene at an industrial estate on the Breaffy Road, but Gardai say the road remains open to traffic.
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Achill-based priest calls for the resumption of public worship

    An Achill-based priest is calling for Churches to be allowed to reopen for Mass, and claims people are bereft without the Sacraments. Fr Gerard Quirke says the isolation caused by the current Covid-19 restrictions is affecting the mental health of people…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Cabinet meeting underway to decide what restrictions will be eased next month

    The Cabinet is meeting this lunchtime, to make final decisions on what restrictions can be eased over the next month. It looks now as though no restrictions will be eased on April 5th as the Government adopts a more cautious approach, after a stark warning…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    31 patients on trolleys today at Sligo University Hospital

    Sligo University Hospital has the second highest number of patients on trolleys nationally today. Latest trolley figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation show University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded, with 53 patients on trolleys.…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Mayor of Galway back at the helm this morning

    The Mayor of Galway city, Mike Cubbard, has returned to work today after a two week break. The Mayor sought the break in his duties because of serious threats against him and his family over recent months. He told Midwest News today that during the break he…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Chair of Mayo Vintners welcomes support for use of pubs as hubs for local services

    The Mayo Chairman of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Alan Gielty, is welcoming the government’s announcement yesterday to support the use of rural pubs as community spaces and hubs for local services. A new five-year rural strategy to promote living and…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Cllr McNamara calls for adequate infrastructure along Mayo's Wild Atlantic Way

    The infrastructure is not in place to cater for the likely significant increase in “staycationers” this July and August that will holiday along the Wild Atlantic Way along the Mayo coastline, if the Covid Restrictons are lifted. That was the clear message…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    West of Ireland businesses shine at Weddings Online Awards 2021

    The winners of the highly coveted Weddings Online awards 2021 have been announced, with plenty of winners across the region. The Weddings Online Awards are the Industry standard and the Oscars of the Irish wedding industry. Country House Venue of the Year…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    WHO and Chinese officials to release a report on the origin of Covid-19

    The World Health Organisation and Chinese officials are going to release a full report later into where they think Covid-19 originated. A draft version of the research says the most likely route was from bats to humans through another animal. Investigators…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    NPHET warns against easing Covid restrictions amid fears of a fourth wave

    NPHET has warned the government against any significant easing of Covid restrictions over the next few weeks amid fears of a fourth wave before the summer. Public health officials gave a sobering presentation to a group of senior cabinet Ministers last night.…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Health expert warns rising case numbers may delay the final phase of reopening schools

    4,011 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past seven days - 202 more than the previous week. That's a 5 per cent increase in the space of a week. There were 331 Covid patients in hospital last night, which includes 70 in intensive care.…
  • Mar 30, 2021

    Man missing from Castlebar has been located

    A 43-year-old man missing from Co. Mayo has been located, Gardaí have confirmed. Jerzy Sala had been missing from Castlebar since the early hours of Sunday morning. He was located safe yesterday. Gardaí thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Latest Covid-19 figures released

    This evening's figures from the Department of Health show one additional death from Covid-19, with 539 new confirmed cases of the virus. This includes 26 new cases in Galway, 9 in Mayo, and less than 5 in counties Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim. The 14-day rate…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Tractor stolen in West Cork found in Co Leitrim

    A vintage tractor stolen in West Cork last week has been found over 400 kilometres away in Co Leitrim. Gardai received a report last Wednesday that the tractor had been stolen from a shed in Schull in Co Cork. A Garda investigation got underway, and the…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Westport bookshop wins prestigious award

    A Westport bookshop has been named Best Independent Bookshop of the Year on the island of Ireland. Tertulia Books, located at The Quay in Westport, has fought off stiff competition from bookshops in Co Down and in Dublin to win the honour in the 2021 British…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    NPHET meets to discuss easing of some Covid-19 restrictions

    The National Public Health Emergency Team has been meeting to discuss the potential easing of some COVID restrictions. The 5 kilometre limit, small outdoor gatherings, outdoor sport and construction are being considered. The HSE says this round of easing of…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Gardai say investigation ongoing into Sandra Collins disappearance

    Gardai in Mayo have confirmed that they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Sandra Collins from Killala two decades ago. A fresh appeal for information was launched last December, on the 20th anniversary of her disappearance. A Garda spokesman…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Gardai appeal for information on man missing from Castlebar

    Gardai have issued an appeal for information on a man missing from Castlebar since yesterday morning. 43-year old Jerzy Sala has been missing from his home in Castlebar since the early hours of Sunday morning. He's described as 6 foot in height, with a slim…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Special School in Ballinsloe in urgent need of additional classrooms, according to Roscommon Senator

    St Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe is in urgent need of additional classroom accommodation, according to Roscommon based Senator Eugene Murphy. Senator Murphy recently visited the school, based at the Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre. He says it has ten…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Slight increase in Covid numbers at two hospitals across the region

    There are 329 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country. This includes 68 in ICU, according to the HSE’s update on acute hospitals at 8pm last night. There are 14 patients with the virus at Sligo University Hospital, 7 at University Hospital…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Two new degree programmes for GMIT

    The Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has announced a new partnership with Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) that will see the creation of two new degree courses for students. The courses are Ceramics Skills & Design and Jewellery and…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Mayo deputies debate government's new "worker-led" decentralisation plan "Our Rural Future"

    This afternoon the government will announce details of a new “worker-led” decentralisation plan that is aimed at encouraging and expanding remote working. A major new government plan - 'Our Rural Future' also commits to a fund to re-purpose vacant buildings…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Two arrested and drugs seized in Westport last night

    Two people were arrested and a quantity of drugs seized in Westport last night. Shortly after 11pm, Gardai seized €100 worth of cocaine and benzos valued at about €276 at The Point in Westport. A man in his 30's and a woman in her 20's were arrested. They…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    More than 3.3 million euro approved to MCC for sustainable transport projects in the county

    Mayo deputy Michael Ring has today been informed by the National Transport Authority (NTA) that funding of €3,349,500 has been approved to Mayo County Council for the provision of sustainable transport projects in Mayo. The funding approved for Mayo projects…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB can now apply for over €500,000 in funding

    Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board will be able to apply for capital investment of up to €507,500 from Government. The funding will be provided via SOLAS for the delivery of small-scale infrastructure and improvement works, and for the…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Government decentralisation plan includes tax breaks for remote working

    Tax breaks for working from home are set to be examined under a new plan from the government to incentivise people to move to rural Ireland. The 'Our Rural Future' plan also commits to a fund to re-purpose vacant buildings in rural towns to turn them into…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Health expert optimistic pop-up test centres will help control Covid-19

    A public health expert is optimistic that pop-up testing in areas with outbreaks will help control coronavirus. It's after the HSE set up five walk in testing centres on Thursday - four in Dublin and one in Tullamore, County Offaly. It comes as 604 new covid…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    NPHET will make recommendations on the easing of restrictions later

    NPHET will make recommendations this afternoon on what restrictions can be eased after April 5th. Senior Ministers will then meet to consider the issue before a full cabinet meeting tomorrow. The country's senior public health officials meet this morning amid…
  • Mar 29, 2021

    Over 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines administered nationally last week

    For the first time, the HSE can say it has delivered over 100-thousand Covid-19 vaccine doses in the space of a week. After days of embarrassing revelations over the Beacon Hospital's vaccine clinics, HSE boss Paul Reid says the programme is "heading to a new…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    13 further deaths from Covid-19 & over 600 new cases

    604 more people in the Republic have contracted Covid-19, and 13 patients with the virus have died. The fortnightly national average infection rate has risen to 164.5 per hundred thousand people. Offaly, Donegal and Dublin have the highest infection rates,…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Call for the commemoration of a South Mayo patriot in May

    It is of vital importance that Michael O'Brien from the Neale is commemorated on the Centenary of the Tourmakeady Ambush on May 3rd. That's the view of Fianna Fail Councillor Damien Ryan who says the opportunity can't be missed to recognise and honour the…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Mayo Deputy calls for the prioritisation of five areas as restrictions ease

    Mayo TD Alan Dillon believes five key areas should be prioritised ahead of the expected easing of restrictions over the coming weeks. The Fine Gael Deputy has summarised the issues being raised by his constituents into five sections. These are the return of…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Restauranteurs say full reopening plan is needed for the sector

    Just one in five restaurants can serve customers outdoors, so a plan for a full re-opening is needed. That's according to the Restaurants Association of Ireland, as outdoor dining could resume in mid May. Taoiseach Micheal Martin is due to announce changes to…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    760,000 vaccine doses administered across the country

    Almost 27,500 people received a Covid vaccine dose on Thursday. Just under 19,000 of those were first doses, with 8,500 getting their second. 760,000 vaccine doses have been administered in this country, with 211,000 of those fully vaccinated.
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Maternity leave for councillors to be examined

    Maternity leave for city and county councillors will be examined by a cross-party group tomorrow. Six female councillors will meet with Local Government Minister Peter Burke. There is currently no provision in law for ministers, TDs, senators or councillors…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Beacon Hospital also gave vaccines to staff at a creche chain HQ

    The Beacon Hospital gave Covid-19 vaccines to office staff working at the headquarters of a creche chain. The Irish Mail on Sunday reports 36 administrative staff at Park Academy Childcare, including its CEO, were vaccinated by the private hospital. The paper…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Expert warns reopening schools is likely to create 'exponential growth' of Covid-19

    An infectious diseases expert says pressing ahead with the reopening of schools is likely to create "exponential growth" of Covid-19. 624 more people have tested positive for the virus, and two further deaths have been confirmed. Across the region there are…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Call for eviction ban extension to people not in arrears

    A housing charity is asking the Government to extend the ban on evictions to include people who are not in arrears. The Government will decide whether to lift the 5km travel restriction from April 5th - if it does, the eviction ban will come to an end. The…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Fine Gael & Sinn Féin lead the way in latest political poll

    Sinn Fein trail Fine Gael by just one per cent in the latest opinion poll - with backing for Fianna Fail continuing to decline. Fine Gael has the top spot on 30 percent, with Sinn Fein in second on 29 percent. But the Taoiseach's party Fianna Fail has slumped…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Cabinet sub-committee meets to discuss relaxing restrictions tomorrow

    Non-essential shopping, outdoor dining and countywide travel could be allowed from mid-May under proposals to ease lockdown. The Sunday Times reports it'll be dependent on the vaccine rollout ramping up to a million doses a month. Tomorrow, the cabinet…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    UK plans to offer 3.7m Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ireland

    The UK is planning to offer 3.7 million doses of spare Covid vaccines to Ireland. The Sunday Times reports it would be the first time the British government has exported vaccines to the EU. UK ministers are said to be concerned that if the Republic fell…
  • Mar 28, 2021

    Wind warning issued across two Connacht counties

    A wind warning has been issued for Mayo, Galway and Donegal. The Status Yellow alert comes into effect at 1pm this afternoon and is set to last until 6pm this evening. Met Eireann's advising that gusts of up to 100km/h are expected. Onshore winds will also…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    Hairdressers call for the sector to be allowed reopen for fully vaccinated people

    The Irish Hairdressers Federation is calling for their sector to be allowed re-open for the fully vaccinated. It says the move could act as a major boost to elderly people and healthcare workers after a difficult year. The Federation believes hair salons have…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    Over 600 new cases of Covid-19 and two further deaths

    624 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and 2 more patients have died. 308 cases are in Dublin, with 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining cases are spread across 18 other counties. Across the region there are 12…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    Nearly half of first year secondary students miss out on HPV vaccine

    Just under half of first year secondary school students have missed out on receiving the HPV vaccine. New HSE figures show 53 per cent of pupils were vaccinated between September and December last year. It's a significant drop on the 80 per cent of students…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    Health Minister suspends vaccine operations at Beacon Hospital

    The Minister for Health has suspended vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin. There's an exception for people who have already been scheduled for their jab at the centre - 'alternative arrangements' will be made for others. It follows the news…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    GRA says a 'proper plan' is needed to place Gardaí appropriately on the vaccination priority list

    The Garda Representative Association says a 'proper plan' is needed to get members appropriately placed on the vaccination priority list. Senior Garda management met with the GRA yesterday and confirmed that officers will be allowed accept 'left over' doses.…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    NUIG SU call for clarity on conditions needed for a return to onsite learning

    The Government should communicate numerous options on the return of on-site learning at higher education institutes depending on the progress of the vaccine rollout. That’s the call coming from the President of NUI Galway’s Students Union Padraic Toomey. He…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    New VP of GMIT Mayo appointed

    The new Vice President of GMIT Mayo and Head of the newly established School of Health Science, Wellbeing & Society has been appointed. Justin Kerr was chosen by the President and Governing Body of Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, succeeding Professor…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    Over 30,000 people in long-term care haven't been fully vaccinated

    More than 30,000 people in long-term care haven't been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The HSE says over 107,000 people had got first doses by last Sunday - but only 77,000 got second doses. Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín says it's absolutely shocking that…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    AstraZeneca boss says Ireland can expect "large volume" of vaccines in coming weeks

    The boss of AstraZeneca says Ireland can expect a "large volume" of vaccines in the coming weeks. In an interview with The Irish Times, the new country president Dan Wygal says the firm's overcoming some manufacturing problems it's encountered. 827,000…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    10-day average of new Covid-19 cases increases

    The average number of new cases of Covid-19 has increased by nearly 11 per cent over the past 10 days. The five-day average now stands at 552 - compared to 499 at the beginning of last week. Another 20 people have died with Covid-19 and there are 584 new…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    Concern among teachers over return to school after Easter

    The ASTI says there's concern among teachers over the return of students in large numbers to schools. It's calling for adequate measures to be put in place when all pupils go back to school on April 12th. It includes first to fourth years in secondary…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    Windy conditions forecast across the northwest

    A status yellow wind warning's been issued for Mayo, Galway and Donegal. It comes into effect at 5pm and is in place until 2am tomorrow morning. Met Eireann says gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour are expected.
  • Mar 27, 2021

    HSE expects administration of nearly 750,000 Covid-19 vaccines

    The HSE says it expects close to 750,000 Covid-19 vaccinations to have been administered by tomorrow night. The rollout is continuing today, with two GP-run centres operating. 1,300 older people will get a jab in the Munster Technological University in Cork,…
  • Mar 27, 2021

    Bishop says Vatican's language on same-sex marriage was 'hurtful' to the gay community

    A west of Ireland bishop says the language used by the Vatican on same-sex marriage recently was 'hurtful' to the gay community. It said the Church can't bless these unions because it 'cannot bless sin'. Bishop of Achonry Paul Dempsey says many people found…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    A further 20 people have died from Covid-19 with close to 600 new cases

    Another 20 people have died with Covid-19 and there are 584 new cases. 222 of the cases are in Dublin, with 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties. In Connacht there are 24 new…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    All Secondary students to return to School on April 12th

    It's been confirmed the remaining secondary school students will return to school on April 12th. The Department of Education says 300,000 students will now attend in school classes from that date. It marks the final phase in the government's plans to fully…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Calls for funeral directors to be vaccinated

    As the vaccine rollout progresses, the Irish Association of Funeral Directors has today called for the government to consider 2,500 people working in the funeral profession in Ireland and make them a priority for vaccination. Conducting their work on the…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Mayo native becomes first woman to serve as Law Society Director General

    A Mayo native has been named as director general of the Law Society on an interim basis and is the first woman to hold the position in the Society’s 191-year history. Mary Keane who is originally from Swinford takes over from Ken Murphy, who retired on Monday…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Call for a full apology following claims the DoH built secret dossiers on children with autism

    There’s an institutional determination to defend court cases rather than address the concerns of vulnerable children who are reliant on State services. That’s the view of Roscommon Galway Independent TD Denis Naughten. Deputy Naughten was reacting to claims…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Construction underway on new Orthopaedic Unit at Merlin Park

    Construction is now underway on the new €7 million, long awaited, Orthopaedic Unit at Merlin Park Hospital. Galway Independent TD Sean Canney says the purpose built orthopaedic operating theaters at the hospital will be a very welcome development The project…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    New NCT Centre to open in Tuam on Monday

    A new NCTS centre will open in Tuam on Monday creating 12 new jobs. The New two-lane centre will have capacity to inspect over 20,000 vehicles annually. The opening of this new two-lane centre in Tuam which will serve the people of North Galway and South…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Drinking Water Notice lifted on the Achill Public Water Supply

    The Drinking Water Notice imposed on the Achill Public Water supply last month has been lifted. Irish Water and Mayo County Council are notifying all customers linked to the supply that following consultation with the HSE the drinking water restriction put on…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Latest CSO figures show Mayo had highest drop in Covid cases nationally in the week ending March 19th

    According to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office, for the week ending 19th March, the number of weekly cases of Covid 19 reported nationally decreased by 9% from the previous week. 3,174 new cases of the virus were reported in the…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Boil Water notice lifted on Tír an Fhía/Lettermore public water supply scheme

    The Boil Water Notice that was imposed on the Tír an Fhía/Lettermore public water supply scheme last month has been lifted. Irish Water working in partnership with Galway County Council is informing customers attached to the supply that that the Boil Water…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    A new Further Education and Training College has been established for county Mayo

    A new Further Education and Training college for county Mayo has been established, called the Mayo College of Further Education and Training. Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (ETB) has announced the new development, that builds on the…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    NPHET advises people fully vaccinated are not immediately protected from Covid 19

    The Deputy Chief Medical Officer is recommending people don't assume they have protection from Covid-19 until two weeks after their second vaccine dose. Dr Ronan Glynn said NPHET will provide new guidance next week the so-called vaccine bonus which will allow…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Closing date extended for 2021 nitrates derogation

    The closing date for 2021 Nitrates Derogation applications has been extended to 14th of next month (April). The Department of Agriculture, Food, & the Marine is reminding farmers who applied for a derogation in 2020 to submit Fertiliser Accounts for 2020…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    National Slow Down Day is underway

    Extra Garda checkpoints are being conducted across the region, and across the country today, as part of a National Slow Down Day which got underway at 7am. Gardai say that, despite current Covid-19 restrictions and a reduced volume of traffic on roads, speed…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Irish Cancer Society call for support on Daffodil Day

    The Irish Cancer Society is calling for support, on what it says is the 'most important Daffodil Day ever.' It says revenue is down over 2 million due to the pandemic, as in person events are suspended due to restrictions. Funds raised online and by phone…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Mandatory hotel quarantine is now in operation

    Mandatory hotel quarantine is now in operation for arrivals from 33 countries. Passengers from the high-risk states must pre-book 12 nights in a facility. The Tifco Hotel Group has signed the contract for the system, with the Crowne Plaza at Dublin Airport…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Deputy CMO says it will be a 'challenge' to get daily cases below 500

    The deputy Chief Medical Officer says it will be a 'challenge' to get below 500 Covid cases per day. Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday it will be very hard to see numbers going below this level because of the more transmissible UK variant. It comes as 606…
  • Mar 26, 2021

    Two areas in Mayo have some of the lowest rates of Covid-19 nationally

    Two local electoral areas in Mayo have some of the lowest rates of Covid-19 nationwide. The Westport and Belmullet areas have had less than five cases per 100,000 people over the two week period which ended on Monday. The area with the highest rate of…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Emergency services at the scene of a collision on the N17

    Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the N17, the Galway side of Ballindine, at present. Traffic in the area is disrupted as a result. There are reports of significant tailbacks in both directions this evening. No further details are…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    HIQA has issued inspection reports today into two Mayo Nursing Homes

    The Health and Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has issued several inspection reports into nursing homes in the country highlighting issues around staffing levels, fire safety, and infection control. Two of these reports concern nursing homes in…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Tanaiste says government fearful of fourth wave of Covid before the summer

    The Tánaiste says the government is seriously concerned about the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID before the summer. Cabinet will decide on Tuesday whether or not any restrictions can be eased in April. A number of Ministers believe the 5km travel rule…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    HSE boss says country on course to receive 1 million doses of Covid vaccines between now and the end of next month

    The HSE says the country remains on course to receive around a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines between now and the end of April. It's planning to administer between 95 and 105 thousand doses next week - mostly to people over the age of 70. The HSE is also…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Galway city to waive licence fees for outdoor dining

    On-street seating charges for cafes, pubs and restaurants are being waived for businesses in Galway city. It's estimated that it will cost the local authority 40,000 euro and is designed to help businesses get back on their feet when the green light is given…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    5 Primary Schools in Mayo to benefit from the Hot School Meals Programme

    The Hot School Meals programme is set to be significantly expanded this year. Some 35,000 students across 189 schools will benefit from hot meals - an almost 5 fold increase on the number last year. Five primary schools in Mayo are to benefit from the…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Galway Deputy calling for construction sector to be opened up fully

    A Galway TD is calling on the Government to open up the construction sector fully as Ireland is the only country in Europe where it is not fully operational. Sean Canney who is part of the Regional Group of Independent TD's says the construction sector in…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    5km travel limit "bordering on the ridiculous" says Mayo Senator

    "The 5km travel restriction is bordering on the ridiculous" - that's according to Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers. She was one of a number of Oireachtas members who called at last night's Fianna Fail parliamentary party meeting for the lifting of the 5km…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Mayo programmes nominated for Royal Television Society Awards

    A number of programmes with Mayo connections have been nominated for the inaugural Royal Television Society awards. Westport production company Lunar Pictures has been nominated for its locally-shot production "Is Olc an Ghaoth", which was filmed in and…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Local winners in 2021 Credit Union Art competition

    Two young people from Co Roscommon and one from Co Galway were among the winners of the national Credit Union are competition, announced last night at a special virtual ceremony. Over 30,000 entries were received for this year's Credit Union competition on…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Fall in number of Covid-19 patients at Mayo University Hospital

    56 fewer people were in public hospitals with Covid-19 last night, compared with Sunday night. The number dropped to 310 last night - from 366 three days earlier. Latest figures show there are 75 patients with the virus in intensive care. All hospitals across…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Rural TDs insist 5km limit must be lifted next month

    Rural TDs in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are revolting against the 5km travel limit - insisting it must be lifted on April 5th. They expressed frustration at the lockdown measure during parliamentary party meetings last night. Speaking to the Fianna Fail party,…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Clocks go forward one hour on Sunday morning

    Summertime arrives this weekend, as the clocks go forward one hour at 1am on Sunday morning. As the country prepares to "Spring Forward", road safety officials in Mayo are reminding drivers to take extra care on roads as children will be out playing more in…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Housebound elderly people need to know when to expect vaccines, says Roscommon TD

    A Roscommon TD is calling on the Taoiseach to intervene to ensure that housebound older people are told when they can expect to receive the Covid-19 vaccine through the National Ambulance Service. On 11th March the National Ambulance Service started the Covid…
  • Mar 25, 2021

    Woman's body discovered at house in Ballinrobe

    Gardai say the death of a woman, whose body was dicovered at a house in Ballinrobe yesterday, is not being treated as suspicious. The woman's body was discovered in a house at an estate in Ballinrobe shortly after 1pm yesterday afternoon. She was pronounced…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    18 further deaths from Covid-19 with almost 700 new cases

    There are 683 new Covid-19 cases and 18 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 308 are in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath and 30 are in Offaly. In Connacht there are 24 new cases in Galway, eleven in Mayo and less than five in Sligo, Roscommon…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    Mayo sculptor says impact of deferring work on gravestones was devastating for families

    Work can resume in graveyards on erecting and updating gravestones from today. Such works had not been allowed in graveyards across county Mayo and a number of other counties, since the Level 5 Covid Restrictions were introduced at the start of this year, as…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    Ryanair launches two new services from Ireland West Airport to commence in September

    Ireland West Airport Knock has today welcomed the announcement by Ryanair of two new services to Edinburgh and Manchester to commence in September 2021. Both services will initially operate twice weekly and operate on a year round basis. These new services…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    NPHET has delayed a key meeting on easing restrictions next month

    NPHET has delayed a key meeting on easing restrictions next month. The public health body was due to meet tomorrow but will now wait until Monday. It's in a bid to gather as much data as possible before making a decision on whether any restrictions can ease…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    Increase in Covid-19 outbreaks in private homes

    The majority of outbreaks of Covid-19 last week were in households. Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows outbreaks in private homes accounted for 56% of the 404 new clusters in the week up to last Saturday. 82 cases of Covid-19…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    Green light for the erection and updating of gravestone works in graveyards

    Work can resume in graveyards on the erection and updating of gravestones from today. Such works had not been allowed in graveyards across county Mayo, and another of other counties, since the Level 5 Covid Restrictions were introduced at the start of this…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    LEADER grants allocated for Ballina and Newport

    Ballina is to benefit from significant investment under the LEADER programme. Funding of over €251,000 has been allocated for Ballina Rugby Football Club for improvements to the clubhouse and grounds. Grants have also been approved for Ballina Tidy Towns for…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    Saolta claims it does not know how many patients at MUH have died with Covid 19

    Saolta management say they do not know how many patients at Mayo University Hospital have died with Covid 19 since the start of the pandemic. As of Monday of this week, 182 people in county Mayo have died with the virus since March of last year. However, at…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    US software company to establish European hub in Galway city

    US software company Diligent is planning to establish a European hub in Galway, and has selected Bonham Quay as the location for its new offices. Since announcing its intention last November to create more 200 jobs in the city, the New York-headquartered…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    Call for Bank of Ireland to retain ATM in Ballymote when branch closes

    Bank of Ireland must ensure that the ATM machine in Ballymote remains operational - regardless of the branch closing later this year. That's according to the Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Dara Mulvey. Councillor Mulvey has put down a notice of…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    National Slow Down Day from 7am Friday morning

    Gardai say that, despite current Covid-19 restrictions and a reduced volume of traffic on roads, speed levels have increased. An Garda Siochana will conduct a National Slow Down Day this Friday for a 24-hour period from 7am Friday morning. The aim of the Slow…
  • Mar 24, 2021

    25 new Covid cases in Galway, with less than 5 in Mayo & Sligo

    The World Health Organisation says Ireland has been hit by the 'serious surge' of Covid-19 recently. The country's five-day moving average has increased by 10 per cent over the past five days, and is now 538. There was a slight drop yesterday, with 371 new…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Latest Covid-19 figures show 24 additional deaths

    There has been a further 371 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths reported from the virus this evening. 151 of the new cases are in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway and 21 in Meath. Less than 5 new cases have been reported in both Mayo and…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Water supplies restored in Inverin area of Co Galway

    Water supplies have been restored in the Inverin area of Co Galway, following a burst water main last night. Emergency repairs had to be carried out, which meant turning off the water supply for a time. Irish Water has confirmed this afternoon that the burst…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Call for Mayo tourist attractions to be allowed reopen under level 3 Covid restrictions

    Mayo's tourist attractions must be allowed to reopen their doors under level 3 Covid-19 restrictions, and have access to domestic tourism this Summer. That's according to the Association of Visitor Experiences & Attractions. In this region, the association…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Man to go on trial in June next year for murder of Det. Garda Colm Horkan

    A 44-year old man accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan in a shooting in Co Roscommon will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in June next year. Stephen Silver of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo is charged with the murder of Detective Garda…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    To date, 182 people in Mayo with Covid 19 have died since the start of the pandemic

    182 people in Mayo died having contracted Covid 19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure was confirmed this afternoon by the CEO of the Saolta Group Tony Canavan at a virtual HSE West Forum meeting. Mr Canavan was responding to a question submitted to…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    5 large scale vaccination centres now in operation in HSE West Forum area

    The availability of Covid 19 vaccines continues to be the most significant factor in the rate of rollout of the vaccine programme across the region and nationally. That was confirmed this afternoon by Saolta CEO, Tony Canavan. He was speaking to cllrs at the…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Deputy Mayor of Galway City Council describes as "intolerable" threats against the Mayor and his family

    It’s intolerable and beggars belief that the Mayor of Galway City and his family have had a series of violent threats made against them over recent months. That’s the view of the Deputy Mayor of the city, Independent councillor, Colette Connolly. Mayor Mike…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Call for Over 80s to avail of a vaccine bonus once inoculated

    The over 80s age group should be given more freedoms once they are fully vaccinated. That’s the view of Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers, who yesterday called for a debate to be had in the Seanad in advance of the potential re-opening on April the 5th.…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    The aim is to vaccinate 2,500 people a day at the newly opened Mayo Vaccination Centre in Castlebar

    The aim is to vaccinate 2,500 people a day against Covid 19 in the newly opened Mayo Vaccination Centre, located at Breaffy House Hotel resort, in Castlebar The facility is today rolling out the vaccine to approx 300 people aged 16 to 69, who are at very high…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Cancer services will not fully resume until the end of this year, due to pandemic

    Outpatient appointments and elective procedures in the health service nationally are to be fully restored from June, under official plans for a safe return of services that have been curtailed by Covid-19. According to the Irish Times, cancer services will…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    23 patients waiting on trolleys waiting for admission to MUH today

    There are 23 patients waiting on trolleys awaiting admission to Mayo University Hospital today, according to the latest figures from INMO trolley watch. While 21 patients are waiting on trolleys awaiting admission to Sligo University Hospital today. With 3…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Man due in court in relation to an aggravated robbery in Castlebar

    A man in his 30s who was arrested following an aggravated robbery at a business in Castlebar on Sunday night is due to appear before Ballina District Court this morning. A convenience store on Davitts Terrace was robbed by a man armed with a knife at…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    "A wide and long-lasting legacy" left by the late PJ McGrath

    Mayo GAA stalwart PJ McGrath leaves behind “a wide and long lasting legacy”. That’s according to Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Calleary, who has been paying tribute to his party colleague who died. PJ McGrath served as the Mayo chair of the Fianna Fail…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Man arrested and 10,500 euro of drugs seized in Knockmore, Ballina yesterday

    Gardaí have seized over 10,500 euro worth of drugs and arrested one man following searches in north Mayo. The Mayo Garda Divisional Drugs Unit, along with Ballina Gardai carried out a planned search under warrant of a private dwelling in the Corroy area of…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Regional approach to easing restrictions ruled out by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer

    The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has ruled out a regional approach to restrictions across Ireland. Mayo, Leitrim, Kilkenny and Monaghan have had an average of less than five cases a day over the past five days. There were 342 people in public hospitals last…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    2,500 people per day to be vaccinated at new Mayo Vaccination Centre when in full capacity

    The COVID-19 vaccination programme for County Mayo has now moved to the newly established Vaccination Centre in Breaffy House, Castlebar. Over the coming weeks the programme to vaccinate health care workers across hospital, community and other health care…
  • Mar 23, 2021

    Ballina water back but supply is off for householders in Inverin, county Galway this morning

    6,000 households and businesses in Ballina have water back in their taps this morning following overnight work by Irish Water and Mayo county Council to repair a burst water main. A major water burst occurred on McDermott Street in the town yesterday.…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    One additional death from Covid-19

    520 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening, with one additional death from the virus. The new cases include 15 in Galway, less than 5 in each of counties Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo with no new cases recorded in Leitrim. The 14-day incidence…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Man arrested following aggravated burglary in Castlebar

    A man in his 30s has been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a business in Castlebar last night. A convenience store on Davitts Terrace was robbed by a man armed with a knife at approximately 9pm. No-one was injured in the incident. The culprit fled…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Funding to improve access at popular Mayo angling location

    Inland Fisheries Ireland has been granted half a million euro in funding to improve infrastructure, safety and access at four angling locations - including Aasleagh, along the Erriff River in Mayo and in Claregalway. The works include wheelchair-accessible…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    HSE West urges continued adherence to public health measures while Covid vaccines being rolled out

    The head of the HSE Paul Reid says an increase in mixing and mobility has led to a rise in covid cases. 769 new cases were confirmed last night which is the highest number since the end of February. This included 26 new cases in Co Galway, 18 in Roscommon and…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Burst watermain impacting on 6,000 customers in Ballina

    A major water burst is causing disruption to supplies for many residents and businesses in Ballina town. It's understood the leak has been detected on McDermott Street, but has led to reduced pressure for about 6,000 customers in Ballina town and surrounding…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Man's body discovered in chapel in Carrick-on-Shannon

    A post mortem examination is due to take place on the body of a man discovered in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim this morning. The body of the man, believed to be in his 20s, was discovered at the Costello Memorial Chapel in the town at about 8.30am. It's…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Covid-19 vaccination centres open today in Breaffy and Roscommon Town

    Covid-19 vaccination centres at the Breaffy House resort in Castlebar and at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon are open from today. Mayo FG Deputy Alan Dillon has confirmed that the vaccination centre opened at 10am this morning in Breaffy for people aged over 75…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Belmullet Councillor calls for urgent action on tackling driving test backlog

    Urgent action is needed to tackle the backlog in driving tests, particularly for those in rural areas to need their licence to travel to work. That's according to Belmullet-based Councillor Gerry Coyle. Current restrictions limit driving tests to those…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Boil water notice on Clare Island lifted

    A boil water notice on Clare Island has been lifted with immediate effect. The boil water notice was issued last Friday week - 12th March - after cryptosporidium was detected in the water supply on the island. The boil water notice affected 165 customers…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    HSE chief says rising Covid-19 case numbers are an early warning signal

    The head of the HSE says the rising number of covid cases is an early warning signal. 769 new cases were confirmed here last night, which is the highest number since the end of February. 359 people are in hospital with the virus today and it's been stuck at a…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary in Mayo

    Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary to a business premise in Castlebar last night. The robbery occurred at approximately 9p.m at a shop on Davitt Terrace in the town. A man entered the shop armed with a knife and demanded items from the business.…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Reform of Personal Injuries Assessment Board aims to reduce car insurance premiums

    The Junior Trade Minister is taking steps to try and reduce car insurance premiums. Robert Troy is today launching a public consultation seeking views on how to reform the Personal Injuries Assessment Board. He says change is needed as people are hardly any…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Mandatory hotel quarantine to begin this week

    Mandatory hotel quarantine's expected to begin later this week for air passengers from 33 countries. There's concern that 1,200 people from 'high risk' countries arrived here in the 3 weeks after the Government signed-off on the plan. Mandatory hotel…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    Nursing home residents allowed two visits per week from today

    New guidance on visiting has come in for nursing homes residents today, who'll get two visits per week. Sage Advocacy is welcoming the move. From today nursing home residents can have two visits per week on general compassionate grounds, once there's a high…
  • Mar 22, 2021

    75,000 set to be vaccinated as over 75 rollout 'ramps up' this week

    75,000 people are set to be vaccinated by their GPs as the inoculation of people over 75 "ramps up" this week. It comes as a vaccine export ban from the EU is now firmly on the agenda ahead of a European Council meeting on Thursday. Britain's NHS was able to…
  • Mar 21, 2021

    Significant rise in daily Covid-19 cases

    The number of people infected with coronavirus is on the rise. 769 new cases have been confirmed and 2 more patients with the virus have died. 284 new cases are in Dublin, with 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the rest are spread…
  • Mar 21, 2021

    Tidy Town's volunteer collects 192 cans in Mayo town

    A volunteer with Castlebar Tidy Town’s collected 192 cans yesterday, thrown indiscriminately along public roadways and amenity areas in the county town. Earlier this week, along the walkway at Lough Lannagh in Castlebar two Tidy Town volunteers picked up 80…
  • Mar 21, 2021

    Housing Minister says return to construction is an 'absolute priority'

    The Housing Minister says re-opening construction from April 5th will be an "absolute priority" during talks on easing restrictions. Darragh O'Brien insists there are no guarantees but believes the sector has proven it can operate safely. It's understood a…
  • Mar 21, 2021

    Galway Lotto players urged to check tickets

    A Galway lotto player scooped €120,441 in last night’s draw by matching five numbers and the bonus. The winner was just one number away from winning the €8.7m jackpot. The ticket holder bought their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at…
  • Mar 21, 2021

    HSE chief says increase in hospital admissions is worrying

    The head of the HSE says an increase in hospital admissions this weekend is worrying. 360 people are currently receiving treatment - up from 328 yesterday. Across the region there are 12 patients with the virus at MUH- up one 10 at Sligo Hospital- up one,…
  • Mar 21, 2021

    Fire Service tackle large bog fire in Roscommon overnight

    Fire service units from Roscommon and Longford attended a 'large bog fire' outside Strokestown last night. The blaze started on land along a link road towards Tarmonbarry, on the Eastern side of the county. Firefighters brought it under control and there were…
  • Mar 21, 2021

    Over 1,200 people from high-risk countries have flown into Ireland in a three-week period

    More than 1,200 people from high-risk countries have flown into Ireland in a three-week period after the government signed off on mandatory hotel quarantine. The Sunday Independent reports over 34 thousand passengers arrived here between February 22nd and…
  • Mar 21, 2021

    Public Health expert warns it's going to be difficult to keep schools open

    A public health expert says it's going to be difficult to keep schools open. DCU Professor Anthony Staines thinks the latest covid 19 figures are a little disappointing, with 525 new cases and nine more deaths. He says the number of coronavirus cases…