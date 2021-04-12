Clifden RNLI came to the aid of two walkers who got cut off by the tide yesterday evening.

The crew were requested to launch the lifeboat by the Irish Coast Guard just before 6pm following a report that two people were stranded on Omey Island.

The inshore Atlantic 85 class lifeboat helmed by Kenny Flaherty and with three crew members onboard, launched immediately and made its way to the scene.

Weather conditions at the time were good.

Once on scene, the lifeboat crew checked that the two people were safe and well before proceeding to transfer them on to the lifeboat and bring them back to shore at Claddaghduff.

John Brittain, Clifden RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said ‘We would remind locals and visitors to always check tide times and heights before venturing out and to always make sure you have enough time to return safely. If you do get cut off by the tide, it is important to stay where you are and not attempt a return to shore on your own as that may be when the danger presents and you get into difficulty. Always carry a means of communication and should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’