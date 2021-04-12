Mayo University Hospital's ICU remains free of Covid-19

There's been an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals for the third Monday in a row.

The number of discharges from hospitals over the past couple of weeks on Sundays and Mondays have been low - which may contribute to the rise in numbers.

Just two patients with Covid-19 were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, while 22 were admitted.

On wards there are 227 patients with the virus receiving treatment - up from 213 yesterday; however it is still 12 percent lower than last Monday.

Across the region there are nine patients with the virus at University Hospital Galway, three at The Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinalsoe, two at Mayo University Hospital and one at Sligo General Hospital.

There are 50 patients with the virus in intensive care nationally, with one apiece in Galway, the Portiuncula and Sligo hospitals, while Mayo’s ICU remains free of Covid-19.