A financial services firm is to create 60 new jobs in Galway.

Fidelity Investments has announced the creation of 90 new positions - 60 in Galway and 30 in Dublin.

The company is looking to have all the new jobs filled within the first half of this year, and comes in addition to 100 new positions that were successfully filled within weeks after being announced last April.

Fidelity Investments offers a range of financial services -including asset management, brokerage and administrative solutions - and employs over 1,100 people in Ireland.

The 60 new jobs will bring the workforce at Ballybrit in Galway to 440.