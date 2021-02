Status yellow snow/ice and wind warnings are now in place across Connacht until 8am tomorrow morning.

While this morning is dry, sleet and snow showers are expected throughout the afternoon and evening with up to 5 cm of snow in places.

The sleet and snow, combined with strong to gale force winds, will lead to poor visibility and hazardous road conditions, and the Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to exercise extra caution if making necessary journeys.