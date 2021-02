People in the Oughterard area of Galway are urged to check their lottery tickets, after one lucky EuroMillions player won over €27,000 by matching 5 numbers in Tuesday night's draw.

The winning quick pick ticket worth €27,310 was sold last Saturday 6th February in the Day Today store on Bridge Street in Oughterard.

The Galway player was two lucky star numbers away from winning the €145 million jackpot prize on offer.