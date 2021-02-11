Galway RNLI assisted in the recovery of a man's body at Salthill yesterday evening.

The lifeboat was launched after the alarm was raised by a member of the public while out walking at about 5pm.

Emergency services recovered the body from the water at Blackrock.

The Irish Coastguard, RNLI, Gardai and the Galway Fire Service attended the scene.

The body - believed to be that of a male - was removed to University Hospital Galway for post-mortem examination.

The deceased has yet to be formally identified.