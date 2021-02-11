Details

Thousands of children with special needs are returning to the classroom today, with the reopening of special schools.

Classes will initially be limited to 50 per cent capacity, with children attending school every second day.

Special classes in primary schools are to return on Monday week next 22nd February, and special classes in secondary schools also look set to resume on that date, after teachers and SNAs announced  last night that they would back the move.

The Teachers Union of Ireland says it would also facilitate the return of Leaving Cert students on the same week, subject to public health advice.

  • Feb 11, 2021

    EPA report shows 6 small private group schemes in Mayo not monitored

    The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that drinking water in the country's private water supplies is not good enough and is putting people's health at risk. In its latest Drinking Water Quality report for 2019, the watchdog says more than 100 private…
  • Feb 11, 2021

    Taoiseach says country to remain in a prolonged period of Covid restrictions

    Taoiseach Micheal Martin told his party last night that the country is to remain in a "prolonged" period of restrictions to get virus numbers to a very low level. A further 1,006 new Covid-19 cases were announced last night, along with 54 deaths. The new…
  • Feb 11, 2021

    Driver arrested in Sligo following discovery of cannabis

    A driver was arrested yesterday after Gardai from the Sligo / Leitrim division who were on patrol in the Coolaney area found the man at a scenic spot, drinking beer and having a smoke while enjoying the view. He was found to be outside the 5km permitted under…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Galway has the third highest number nationally of new confirmed cases of Covid 19 this evening

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19. 45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation. The median age of those who died was 86 years…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    RSA advises due caution on roads as snow and wind warning in place from tomorrow

    The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to take extra care when using the roads for the remainder of the week as Met Eireann has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and Wind. There is a yellow Snow/Ice and Wind warning for Munster,…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    No significant re-opening of the economy after March 5th, the Taoiseach insists

    The Taoiseach has said there will be no significant re-opening of the economy after the 5th of March. Micheál Martin has told the Dáil the priority next month will be the phased re-opening of schools. Yesterday Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said construction could…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Close contacts of positive Covid 19 cases should be tested twice, according to NPHET

    NPHET has recommended that the HSE resumes testing close contacts of positive covid cases, twice. Close contacts of a confirmed case will no longer need to restrict their movements if they test negative for Covid-19 on day 10. Before the testing of close…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    The Organic Farming Scheme will reopen to new entrants next month

    The Organic Farming Scheme will reopen to new entrants in the first week of March. Minister Pippa Hackett expects between 400 and 500 new farmers to be able to join the scheme, as an additional €4 million Budget funding was secured for the organic sector. She…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Cllrs Cruise and Duffy discuss declaring Mayo a Climate and Biodiversity Emergency

    Just weeks after a controversial motion declaring a Climate and Biodiversity Emergency in Mayo was voted through by elected councillors on Mayo county council, an attempt was made this week to invalidate it. The revocation of the motion was proposed by…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    LISTEN: Anti-Covid Campaigners - The Tommy Marren Show

    Tommy opened up the airwaves to some anti-covid, anti-mask and anti-vaccine campaigners this morning. Liam said "I don't wear a mask in shops and I tell them to call the Guards because I would like to be up in court to present all the studies that masks don't…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Fine increase for people travelling abroad on holidays

    The Government is planning to increase the 500 euro fine for going on holidays abroad to 2,000 euro. It would mean a couple travelling abroad on an unnecessary journey could face a 4,000 euro add on bill if stopped on the way to the airport. Around 4,500…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Minister Feighin opts for greenway over railway on the old Mayo-Sligo railway route

    Sligo TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan has put his weight behind the greenway option for the old Mayo-Sligo railway route which has been closed for some years. In a statement to Midwest News today, Minister Feighan stressed that the greenway option is…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Valentine's road safety campaign in Mayo

    Ahead of St Valentine's Day this weekend, balloons in the shape of love hearts will be erected at different locations around Co Mayo to remind users to share the love by being considerate to other road users - drivers, passengers,, cyclists, bikers and…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Number of Covid-19 patients continues to reduce at Mayo University Hospital

    1,032 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today, the lowest number since January 7th. It's a 6 percent fall on yesterday, and 24 percent down on last Wednesday. This includes 178 people with Covid receiving treatment in intensive care units. In this…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Call for Church Road in Ballina to be included in council's gritting programme

    A Ballina area councillor is calling for Church Road in the town to be included in the county's road gritting plan. Councillor John O'Hara raised the issue at a recent Municipal District meeting, and claims Church Road in Ballina is like an ice-skating rink…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Mayo TD welcomes new €160m supports for businesses affected by Covid-19

    The Government yesterday funding of €160m in additional supports for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It includes €10m extra for Live Science companies that are developing and making PPE & equipment used in the fight against Covid-19 There is 90…
  • Feb 10, 2021

    Roscommon now has lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid nationally

    The World Health Organisation say Ireland's recovery from the third wave of Covid-19 has been 'strong and dramatic' - but is warning of the danger of a fourth wave. 556 new cases were confirmed here yesterday, along with 68 additional deaths. It was the…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    68 more deaths reported from Covid-19

    A further 68 deaths have been reported this evening from Covid-19 - 50 of the deaths occurred this month. There are also 556 new cases of the virus - including 38 in Galway and 14 in Mayo. Sligo and Roscommon both have less than 5 new cases, with none in…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    UNESCO World Heritage Site status to be sought for Sligo's Neolithic landscape

    The unique Neolithic monuments and landscapes of Co Sligo must be preserved and protected for future generations, and for that reason, an application will be made for UNESCO World Heritage Site Status for the county's neolithic landscape. That's according to…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Judge reactivates part of suspended sentence handed down to Connemara woman

    A judge has reactivated a large portion of the suspended sentence handed down to a Connemara woman who killed her ex-boyfriend ten years ago. 38-year-old Maura Thornton, from Inverin, Co Galway, was sent back to prison after failing to comply with the terms…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Medical Cards to be made available to the terminally ill

    The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly today secured Government approval to expand access to medical cards, making them available to all those who are terminally ill and have a prognosis of up to 24 months. He will now direct the HSE to put in place…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Call on Education Minister to give go-ahead for new Holy Trinity school in Westport

    This week marks 11 years since a campaign got underway for a new school building for the Holy Trinity National School in Westport. The 200-year old Church of Ireland school is full to capacity with 62 pupils at present. In 2010, the Department of Education…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Drop in Covid patients at Mayo University Hospital

    1,104 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals today. It's a fall of nine percent on yesterday's total and 22 percent down on last Tuesday. In the past 24 hours there were 55 admissions and 124 discharges. There are 58 patients with the virus at Mayo University…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Taoiseach says any reopening of society will be "cautious and conservative"

    The Taoiseach says any reopening of society will be cautious and conservative. Mícheál Martin says Covid 19 figures are reducing but there's still some way to go before restrictions can be eased. As it stands, the current Level 5 restrictions are due to last…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Yellow snow & ice warning issued for Connacht for Thursday

    While the east of the country is seeing the most severe weather today, a status yellow snow & ice warning has been issued for Connacht, Munster and Leinster for this Thursday. Met Eireann says a band of sleet and snow spreading northeastwards during Thursday…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Mayo councillors will go to Comreg if Eir fails to address concerns over customer services

    If Eir fails to address the concerns of elected councillors in Mayo over the level of customer service the telecommunications company provides to customers, than the matter will be raised with ComReg and the problems will be highlighted nationally. That’s…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Deputy CMO says the worst of the pandemic is over

    Ireland has passed the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer. Dr Ronan Glynn says he's hopeful people won't have to go through what happened in January, again. NPHET's reporting "steady progress" against all…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    HSE encouraged by number of nursing home staff getting vaccinated

    The HSE is "encouraged" by the number of nursing home staff getting vaccinated, according to a senior official. Up to 15 per cent of staff in some nursing homes may have refused a Covid-19 vaccine. Yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said staff in the facilities…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Nurses seek compensation for work during the pandemic

    Nurses are calling for compensation for their work during the pandemic, according to the INMO. The group will go before the Oireachtas Health Committee later today and say the vaccine rollout has been 'haphazard'. The committee will also hear 1,400 people…
  • Feb 09, 2021

    Man taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Galway

    Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Galway. The incident occurred along a stretch of the Loughgeorge /Abbeyknockmoy Road (R354) at Lackagh Bridge in Turloughmore at 5am this morning. A car collided with the bridge…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    6 additional deaths reported from Covid-19

    There has been a further 6 Covid-19 deaths reported this evening - the lowest reported number of fatalities in a single day since the beginning of January. An additional 829 new cases of the virus have also been announced - including 28 in Galway, 17 in Mayo,…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Mayo man will be sentenced later this month for killing his mother

    The Central Criminal Court has heard that a young Mayo man who killed his mother is likely to have nowhere to go if he's released from prison anytime soon. In 2014, Celyn Eadon, was handed a life sentence for murdering her at their home at Islandeady in…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    "Appalling service" by Eir hghlighted by councillors at today's monthly meeting of MCC

    There was an onslaught of criticism addressed to the Operations Manager of Eir who joined today’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, held online. Councillor after councillor spoke of what they termed the “appalling service” that the telecommunications…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Covid case numbers in Galway "concerning" says HSE West

    Covid-19 case numbers are continuing to fall across Mayo and Roscommon, but the figures for Galway are concerning, according to the HSE West. Mayo's 14-day incidence rate is now 377 per 100,000 - higher than the national average. Galway's 14-day is 334 per…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Elective surgery could resume at Mayo University Hospital later this month

    It's hoped that elective surgery at Mayo University Hospital can resume later this month. That's according to the hospital's manager Catherine Donohoe, who says pressure on the hospital has eased somewhat since the peak of the third wave of Covid-19. There…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Cathaoirleach praises work of front line and health care workers during the pandemic

    At the start of today’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, the Cathaoirleach, cllr Richard Finn expressed his and his colleagues condolences with anyone in the county grieving the loss of a loved one through Covid 19. He complimented the “trojan work” of…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    The late Buddy Valkenburg of Belmullet described as "one in a million"

    Tributes have been paid to the late Buddy Valkenburg of Belmullet. The 85-year old lived on Quay Street in the town and was a well known businessman and was a decorated member of Ballyglass RNLI. He passed away at the weekend in a Dublin hospital. He is…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Mayo Garda Chief says gardai in the county are making inroads on drug dealing

    The garda drugs unit in Mayo, routinely stopped a man acting suspiciously on the street in Balla on Friday evening last, and in a follow up search of a private house in the area, seized over 73,000 euro in cocaine. Three people appeared before a Special…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    HID Global to create over 100 new jobs in Galway

    A technology security company in Galway has announced plans to hire more than 100 new staff over the next 3 years. HID Global is to open a Centre of Excellence at Mervue Business Park in Galway later this year, and will increase its total number of employees…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Covid-19 patient numbers remain unchanged at MUH

    1,212 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today. It's an increase of 9 patients since yesterday, however there's been a drop of 20 percent on last Monday. In the past 24 hours there have been 47 admissions and 18 discharges to hospitals. As of 8pm…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Galway, Sligo and Athlone to be among the HSE's major centres for vaccination

    Galway, Sligo and Athlone are to be among the locations where the HSE now intends to establish centres nationally to provide Covid-19 vaccines to the wider population in the weeks ahead. The vaccination of people over the age of 70,starting with those over…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Rubbish dumped in rural locations outside Castlebar over the weekend to be raised at today's meeting of Mayo County Council

    Bags of household waste continue to be dumped indiscriminately along rural roads in the Castlebar area. Over the weekend, Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne, became aware of a number of incidents where rubbish was dumped over this weekend in locations…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Gardaí seize vehicle and trailer with major defects in Mayo

    Gardaí seized a vehicle and trailer off a motorist in Mayo at the weekend. This incident occurred in the Swinford area on Friday afternoon. Mayo Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle in question and found major defects which could cause serious injuries.…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Retirees aged 65 will no longer be required to sign on

    Those caught in the pension gap won't have to sign on anymore. A new benefit is set to be announced for those over the age of 65. At present many people are forced to leave their job at the traditional retirement age of 65. However they then have to sign on…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Average rents in Connacht rise by 3% according to Daft.ie

    A lack of supply in rental properties is continuing to drive up rents across the region, despite rising unemployment. Rents rose by over 5 percent on average last year, according to new data from Daft.ie, with supply on the market this month down 17 percent.…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Local public health teams need reinforcement to allow easing of Covid restrictions

    Local public health teams need to be reinforced before Covid-19 restrictions can be eased, according to an infectious disease expert. 12 more deaths were confirmed last night, while another 1,024 cases were detected. In this region there are 55 new cases in…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Cold spell set to intensify throughout the week

    Temperatures could reach as low as minus five in parts this week as the country is being hit with winds from Siberia. A significant snow event is expected later this week, with a weather advisory for cold weather currently in place by Met Eireann. The…
  • Feb 08, 2021

    Searches continuing for Mayo man missing from Galway City

    Searches are continuing in Galway for a Mayo man missing from the city for nearly two weeks. Galway Gardai issued an appeal for information into the disappearance of Joseph Langan, who was originally from the Lacken area. The 38-year old has been missing from…
  • Feb 07, 2021

    12 more people have died from Covid-19 and over a thousand new cases

    The Department of Health has reported 12 more people with Covid-19 have died and there have been 1,024 new cases of the virus. 380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other…
  • Feb 07, 2021

    Mayo's Chantelle Padden hopeful Voice UK appearance will open doors

    Mayo’s country music star Chantelle Padden gave a mesmerising performance on The Voice UK last night. The 24-year-old from Binghamstown, Belmullet turned Will.i.am and Olly Murs in the blind auditions of the show, before joining team Olly. Murs said he was…
  • Feb 07, 2021

    AstraZeneca is adapting its vaccine against new strains of Covid

    AstraZeneca has started work with Oxford University to adapt its coronavirus vaccine against new strains of the virus. The company says a trial suggests it only has "limited" effectiveness against the South African variant. It hopes to have an adapted jab…
  • Feb 07, 2021

    CMO says UK variant of Covid-19 accounts for 75% of cases

    The Chief Medical Officer says the UK variant of Covid-19 accounts for almost three quarters of cases of infection here. Dr Tony Holohon says it's more transmissible and it'll make it harder to get down to low levels of the virus. 827 new cases have been…
  • Feb 07, 2021

    Weather advisory for wintery conditions in effect nationally

    Showers of sleet and snow are expected to fall in the east of the country later today. A national weather advisory is in place from today until Wednesday evening. The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management also has a crisis plan ready for a…
  • Feb 07, 2021

    Taoiseach regrets easing of Covid restriction before Christmas

    The Taoiseach says he regrets the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas. Michael Martin's told the Mail on Sunday that in hindsight, the government wouldn't have relaxed measures in the way it did. Health officials have said the…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Three people arrested following drugs seizure in Galway

    There has been a drugs and cash seizure in County Galway. A man in his late teens was searched at a residential complex in Salthill village at 9:30pm last night. 250 euro worth of cannabis herb was seized, then gardai stopped a man and woman in their late…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Covid-19 case numbers continue to fall

    New cases of coronavirus in this country are continuing to tumble. 827 new cases have been confirmed, down from 1,047 yesterday and 55 more people with the virus have died. There are 297 new infections in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 56 in Galway, 46 in Wexford, 37 in…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    New NCT centre set to open in North Galway following delays

    A new NCT centre is to open in Tuam - possibly next month. The new centre has been constructed on the site of a former dancehall in Tuam, but its opening has been delayed by several factors. Tuam-based Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed confirmation from…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Three people appear in court following large drugs haul in Mayo

    Three people have appeared in court, charged after gardai seized drugs worth over 73, 000 euro in County Mayo. It's after two separate seizures in Balla. Gardai stopped and searched a man in his 20s on the Main Street in Balla shortly before 7 o'clock…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    CMO expects Covid-19 related deaths to decline

    The Chief Medical Officer says Covid-19 deaths have stabilised and should decline in the coming weeks. 101 deaths were recorded on Tuesday - the highest since the pandemic began - and 94 on Wednesday. Over 1,000 were reported in January, which was almost a…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Man who died in Sligo crash is named locally

    The man who died in a road traffic collision in Sligo on Thursday evening has been named locally as 22-year-old Shane Flanagan of Fermoyle, Calry. The incident involving a car and a jeep occurred shortly after 5pm along the R278 near Calry. Mr Flanagan was…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Weather alerts likely over coming days as cold spell descends

    Ireland's bracing itself for more snow, with temperatures set to drop over the coming days. Severe frost, ice as well as sleet or snow's to affect eastern counties from tomorrow, before spreading to most areas by mid-week. Met Eireann's weather advisory's due…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Call for safety works at a notorious junction in Ballinrobe

    An Independent Councillor has called on Mayo County Council to carry out safety works at a notorious junction in Ballinrobe. Patsy O'Brien says safety works need to be carried out at the junction of Aurivo and the entry to Waterside Housing Estate and has…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    €500,000 Euromillions ticket sold in Tuam

    One lucky person is half a million richer today after purchasing a winning Euromillions ticket from O'Toole's Supervalu in Tuam. The winning ticket was in the Euromillions Plus Draw. Mary Lardner who is the CEO of O'Toole's says there is a great excitement…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Gardaí have located a man missing from Ballina

    Gardaí have located a man missing from the Ballina area. He went missing from the Gurteens, Crossmolina Road area of the town some time after 7:30am this morning. Gardaí appealed for assistance to locate the elderly man earlier this morning. He has since been…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Rise in Covid-19 patients at Mayo University Hospital

    There are 43 per cent fewer people in hospital with the virus now than on January 18th. This morning, there are 1,196 people hospitalised with Covid-19 according to the HSE, including 177 in intensive care. As of last night there were 62 patients with the…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    LISTEN: Mayo Vintners Chairman reacting to High Court Insurance Ruling

    "What are you paying insurance for if you have to contest what it says on your policy?" That's the view of the Chairman of the Mayo Vintners Association who has been giving his reaction to yesterday's high court ruling that four pub owners are entitled to be…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Gardaí appeal for assistance locating a man missing from Ballina

    Gardaí are appealing for assistance in locating a man missing from the Ballina area. It is understood he went missing from the Gurteens, Crossmolina Road area of the town some time after 7:30am this morning. The man is described as being in his 70s, 5 ft 8 in…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Student choice will be central to both Leaving Cert format options

    Students will be given a choice of formats for this year's Leaving Cert, according to a government minister. The Department of Education has identified two clear possibilities, and more talks will take place with stakeholders next week. One option is full…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    Large-scale vaccination centres set for the over-70s

    A number of large-scale Covid-19 vaccination centres are to be set up across the country as part of the rollout to over 70s. The first will be at DCU where around 120 smaller GP practices will come together to administer the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. Over 85s…
  • Feb 06, 2021

    CMO says some restrictions could be eased if daily cases drop further

    The Chief Medical Officer says we can consider lifting some restrictions if Covid-19 cases drop below 500 a day later this month. Dr Tony Holohan says the Republic is the fastest improving country in Europe at the moment. 1,047 new cases were confirmed…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    35 additional deaths from Covid-19 while there is over a thousand new cases

    1,047 new Covid-19 cases have been reported, as well as 35 additional deaths. 1,221 Covid patients are in hospital with 181 in intensive care units. 292 cases are in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    More discussions to take place over the Leaving Cert

    Two distinct possibilities for how this year's Leaving Cert will be run have been identified by the Department of Education. Minister Norma Foley has called on education stakeholders to take part in more discussions on what the exams will look like. One…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    Over 3,500 people fined in the past month for going beyond their 5km limit

    Gardai will be able to fine people 100 euro for making non-essential cross-border trips from Monday. In the past seven days, 375 people have been fined at Dublin Airport for leaving the country on holiday. Over the past month or so more than 3,500 fines have…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    21,600 AZ vaccine doses arriving this weekend

    The Health Minister says the first batch of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine will arrive in Ireland this weekend with 21,600 doses. The rollout to all over 70s by the end of March is now in doubt after new advice to give people in that age group the Pfizer or…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    Foxford publican cautiously optimistic as HC rules pubs are entitled to insurance over Covid closures

    A Foxford-based publican is welcoming today’s ruling from the High Court, that four pub owners should be compensated by their insurer for financial losses incurred as a result of the pandemic, with ‘cautious optimism’. Neil Cruise of Cruisers Bar says the…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    Children & Staff at Special School in Castlebar are ready to return to the classroom next week

    Children attending St. Anthony's Special School in Castlebar are to return to their classrooms over the course of next Thursday and Friday. Earlier this week it was confirmed that in-person education for children in special schools is to resume on a phased…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    High Court rules pubs are entitled to insurance over Covid closures

    The High Court has ruled that four pub owners should be compensated by their insurer for financial losses incurred as a result of the pandemic. The decision could have a major knock-on effect for over a thousand other publicans with similar policies. Sean's…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    Planning permission granted for Multimillion Euro Developments at IT Sligo

    Planning permission has been approved for two major developments at IT Sligo. It will include a complete rebuild of J Block, turning the single floor 1970’s building into a modern four storey complex that will enhance the modern state-of-the-art campus. The…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    Education stakeholders meet later to discuss the fate of the Leaving Cert

    Education stakeholders will meet today to discuss the fate of this summer's Leaving Cert. The Government's expected to make a decision on the options for the exams at Tuesday's cabinet meeting. Unions, student and parent groups along with Department of…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    20 percent fall in the Covid-19 positivity rate over the past month

    The positivity rate for Covid-19 tests in the community has fallen by nearly 20 per cent over the past month, according to NPHET. The number of people with the virus in public hospitals fell to 1,239 last night - the lowest level since January 8th. The amount…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    Roscommon Deputy concerned by the amount of welfare payments reclaimed

    The state recovered social welfare payments from 87,000 people last year, after they got money they weren't entitled to. The total value of them was over 75 million euro, which includes 6.5 million euro worth of pandemic unemployment payments. The Department…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    Castlebar LEA now has a higher Covid-19 infection rate than Belmullet

    The Castlebar Local Electoral are is now the worst affected area by Covid-19 in Mayo. The 14-day incidence rate there is now the fifth-highest nationally at 930 per 100, 000 people. That’s more than double the national infection rate of 455 per 100,000…
  • Feb 05, 2021

    Man dies following a road traffic collision in Sligo yesterday

    Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Sligo yesterday evening. The incident occurred shortly after 5pm along the R278 at Magheranrush in Calry. The collision involved a car and a jeep. The driver of the car, a…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    75 further deaths from Covid-19 with over 1300 new cases

    The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the Republic has passed 200,000 for the first time. It's after another 1,318 cases and 75 additional deaths were reported this evening. 428 of the cases are in Dublin, with 122 in Cork, 93 in Galway, 78 in Kildare, 77…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Westport Councillor calling on the local authority to identify land banks to support affordable housing

    Mayo needs to be ready, with “shovel ready” land banks, when the green light is given by government for a scheme that will support affordable housing. That’s the view of West Mayo Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn At the monthly meeting of the West Mayo…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Over 200,000 people have received Covid-19 vaccine

    The head of the HSE says new guidance on Covid vaccines will pose "significant challenges" to the rollout to over 70s. It's been advised that people in that age group should get the Pfizer or Moderna jab - rather than the AstraZeneca one. Over 219 thousand…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Seamus Woulfe sitting as a Supreme Court judge for the first time today

    Seamus Woulfe is sitting as a Supreme Court judge for the first time today. The former Attorney General is part of a three judge panel considering a number of cases that have applied for appeals to the court. It is the first time he has taken his Supreme…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Call for Govt to outline contingency vaccination plan for over-70's

    The Government needs to immediately outline their contingency plan for rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to the over-70's. That's according to Galway East TD Séan Canney, a member of the Regional Group of TDs who say clear and concise information in now needed to…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Homes evacuated due to Lough Funshinagh flooding in south Roscommon

    A couple in their 80's were forced to evacuate their home in Co Roscommon earlier this week, over fears of flooding. 82- year old Edward John Beattie said he was advised by council officials on Monday to leave his house at Ballagh Cross, Rahara as Lough…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    "Significant snow event" can be expected next week

    Met Eireann is warning that heavy snow could fall next week with temperatures set to drop significantly. Siberian air is forecast to move over the country with heavy snow expected. This weekend will turn cold and wintry with a slight chance of snow. But…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Galway-based sports software company to create 20 new jobs

    A sports software company based in Galway has announced 20 new jobs. Clubforce has announced plans to double its workforce to 40 following a €2.5 million investment in the business. Clubforce provides sports organisations with data services to collect…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Ballycastle water supply removed from at-risk list, following upgrade works

    Irish Water has confirmed that the Ballycastle water supply has been removed from the EPA's Remedial Action List, following upgrade works. Over 360 customers in Ballycastle are enjoying a better quality and more secure supply of drinking water, following…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Ireland West Airport Knock eligible to apply under new Regional Airports Programme

    The new Regional Airports Programme for the period 2021 to 2025 has been published today by the Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton. This year, Ireland West Airport Knock, Donegal and Kerry airports are eligible to apply for…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Plans being worked out to start vaccinating over 70's

    Ireland's over 70s could begin to be vaccinated at GP clinics from next week. The high-level Task Force on Covid-19 vaccination and the HSE will continue to work on logistical plans in a bid to roll out the Pfizer and Moderna doses in doctor's surgeries. The…
  • Feb 04, 2021

    Taoiseach warns Ireland "in for the long haul" in suppressing Covid-19

    Ireland is in for the "long haul" in its fight to suppress Covid-19, according to the Taoiseach. Míchéal Martin told his parliamentary party last night that the UK variant is increasing the disease's reproductive number by zero-point-five and is slowing the…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    More than a thousand new cases of Covid 19 nationally this evening

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 94 additional deaths related to Covid-19. 47 of these deaths occurred in February, 44 occurred in January, 2 in December and 1 in November. The median age of those who died is 82 years and…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    Mayo man pleads guilty today to a charge of dangerous driving causing death

    A county Mayo man extradited from the United States just before Christmas on foot of an extradition warrant pleaded guilty when he appeared before the Circuit Criminal Court in Castlebar today (Wednesday) on a charge of dangerous driving causing death.…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    Over 70s will not receive AstraZeneca vaccine - rather Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

    The HSE confirmed today that its advice is that people over 70 should get the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, rather than the AstraZeneca vaccine. The first of the 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine due in a few weeks were expected to be…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    "Normal People" TV series nominated for a Golden Globe Award

    Normal People has been nominated for a Golden Globe award. The series, which is based on Mayo author Sally Rooney's novel, is up for Best TV limited series along with The Queens Gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing and Unorthodox. Daisy Edgar Jones has been…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    Saolta Hospital Group CEO Tony Canavan gives update on Covid in hospitals

    The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across the West is decreasing, according to the Saolta Hospital Group. Nationally, there are now 1,368 people with the virus in public hospitals - compared to over 2,000 two weeks ago. In this…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    Surge in demand for staycations in the West as people urged not to travel abroad this Summer

    There is a surge in demand for bookings for this summer as holidaymakers seek alternatives to travelling abroad due to fears about Covid-19. This should bode well for tourism operators and providers in popular holiday locations along the Western seaboard.…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    LISTEN: Get Mayo Moving - Osteoporosis with Debbie Boland

    If you or a loved one suffer with osteoporosis have a listen back to Debbie Boland, Senior Physiotherapist chatting to Tommy Marren on Midwest Radio and check out Get Mayo Moving on facebook for more information. Listen back to the full interview below.…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    500 euro fine can now be imposed for non-essential travel

    The Health Minister says the Government will consider giving additional powers to the Gardaí, if issuing fines to holidaymakers doesn't discourage travel. Anyone caught traveling abroad for a non-essential reason can now be fined 500 euro. However Gardaí…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    Mayo Deputy calling on Government to ensure that retail workers in the Arcadia Group receive a fair redundancy package

    A Mayo TD is calling on the Government to ensure that retail workers in the Arcadia Group including in some concessions in Shaw's stores have their collective agreement honoured and that they receive a fair redundancy package. The call comes from Sinn Fein…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    12 dogs and 5 puppies seized in Kiltullagh area of Co Galway

    12 dogs and 5 puppies were seized by Gardai, after they searched a number of vehicles in the Kiltullagh area of Co Galway. The seizure was made shortly after10am on Monday, and it's believed the dogs may have been stolen. Golden labrador puppies, a black…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    Roscommon TD calls for fuel allowance for people claiming PUP

    People on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment should be entitled to a Fuel Allowance, according to Sinn Féin. The party has put forward a motion on the issue which will be debated in the Dáil later. Earlier this week, People Before Profit called for the fuel…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    Saolta Hospital CEO believes we've passed the peak of 3rd wave of Covid

    The head of the Saolta Hospital Group believes the country has passed the peak of the third wave of Covid-19. Latest figures show there are 1,368 patients in public hospitals with the virus - compared to a peak across the health system of 2,020 over two weeks…
  • Feb 03, 2021

    Health expert claims recent surge in Covid deaths directly linked to lifting restrictions before Christmas

    A record 101 deaths from Covid-19 were announced yesterday evening. 83 of these deaths occurred last month, and 18 over the past 2 days. Those who died were aged between 19 and 103. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the high mortality we're…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Record number of deaths from Covid-19 announced this evening

    A record 101 deaths from Covid-19 have been announced this evening. 83 of these deaths occurred last month, and 18 over the past 2 days. Those who died were aged between 19 and 103. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the high mortality we're…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Wettest day in January was in Newport, Co Mayo

    Rainfall was above average in most parts of the country in January, according to provisional figures from Met Eireann. The number of rain days ranged from 15 days at Roches Point in Cork to 29 days at Belmullet in County Mayo. The wettest day last month was…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Galway Gardai issue missing person appeal

    Galway Gardai have issued an appeal for a man missing for the past week. 38-year old Joseph Langan has been missing from the Wellpark Road area of Galway since last Tuesday 26th January. He's described as 6 foot in height of slim build with short hair, and…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Nursing Homes "coping" with Covid outbreaks, according to Tadgh Daly of NHI

    TDs have been told a critical window was missed by not vaccinating all nursing home residents immediately after the vaccine became available. Nursing Homes Ireland has told an Oireachtas committee just 10 per cent of the first 77,000 vaccinations were given…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Local councillor says Tuam nursing home is ‘devastated’ by Covid-19 outbreak

    The HSE and the local community has rallied behind a nursing home in Tuam currently experiencing a major outbreak of Covid-19. That’s according to local Fianna Fail councillor Donagh Killilea, who is a member of the Regional Health Forum West. Greenpark…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    LISTEN: Prof Niall Moyna - The importance of gut health

    Corona virus is really good at spotting people with preconditions. If you get outside for three or four weeks, reduce your body weight and decrease your blood pressure, the likelihood of you having severe problems if you contract the virus is reduced…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Fourth Sunday of July annually will be World Day of Prayer for Grandparents and the Elderly

    A World Day of Prayer for Grandparents and the Elderly will be celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of July, the Sunday closest to the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, Jesus’ grandparents. The patron of the Catholic Grandparents Association, Archbishop…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Principals of Special Schools across the region await details today from the Dept on how schools can re-open next week

    Principals of Special Schools right across the region are today awaiting detailed documents from the Dept of Education as to how their facilities can successfully re-open to students from Thursday week, February 11th. Special schools are to reopen next week,…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    193 Covid 19 outbreaks in nursing homes at present

    TDs have been told a critical window was missed by not vaccinating all nursing home residents immediately after the vaccine became available. Nursing Homes Ireland has told an Oireachtas committee just 10 per cent of the first 77,000 vaccinations were given…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    250 Leaving Cert students across the region awaiting deferred exam results

    Nearly 40 percent of Leaving Cert students are getting higher grades from the deferred exam, than they were offered in predictive grades. 68 Mayo students are set to receive the results of their deferred exams today. There are 136 awaiting results in Galway,…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Positive response by Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance to apology from Mayo County Council

    The Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance, spokesperson Breeda Murphy has described as positive the reaction of her group to yesterday’s apology by Mayo County Council to what happened under its watch to woman and children who were sent to the Tuam Mother and…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Communities across the region on flood alert as rainfall warning remains in effect

    There's a flood warning in parts this morning as a status yellow rain warning is in operation. The alert for Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, began overnight and runs until later tonight, with up to 40 millimetres of rain possible. Met Eireann says…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Galway Deputy questions €81, 000 pay rise to senior figure at the Department of Health during the pandemic

    Sinn Fein is 'demanding answers' as to why a senior figure at the Department of Health is set to get an 81 thousand euro pay increase. The current Secretary General is filling in the role temporarily, while a full time candidate is found. However the person…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Tuam nursing home appeals for help from nursing staff following major Covid-19 outbreak

    A nursing home in Galway is appealing for help from nurses after a quarter of its residents died from Covid-19. Brian McNamara, the director of nursing at Greenpark Nursing Home in Tuam, said it has been “hit by a horrific tidal wave” of the virus. The care…
  • Feb 02, 2021

    Progress made in development of the Keem Signature Discovery Point in Achill

    Progress is being made in the development of the Keem Signature Discovery Point in Achill. That's according to Mayo TD Alan Dillon, who says consulting engineers will be appointed by the end of April for the long-awaited Skywalk and Skeleton Sculpture, which…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Latest Covid-19 figures released

    10 further deaths from Covid-19 have been reported this evening, with an additional 1,062 new cases of the virus. This includes 30 new cases in Mayo and 58 in Galway. 1,436 people are currently in hospital with the disease and 207 are in ICUs. The 14 day…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Special education to resume this month

    Special schools will reopen on February 11th after agreement was reached between teachers unions and the Department of Education. Special classes in mainstream schools will also resume 11 days later on February 22nd. Attendances will be initially limited to…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    New car sales in Mayo down 21% in January

    New car registrations for Co Mayo for the month of January were down 21% on the same month last year. New figures show 471 new cars were registered in Co Mayo last month - down from 602 in January 2020. Nationally there was a 17% drop in new car registrations…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Fáilte Ireland launches new €55 million Tourism Business Continuity Scheme

    Details have been announced today of a new scheme to support tourism businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic which were not eligible for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme or other grant schemes. 2020 saw thousands of jobs being lost across Ireland's…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Covid-19 case numbers continuing to fall across the West, but HSE urges caution

    While Covid-19 case numbers are continuing to fall across the West, the HSE is appealing to the public to continue to stay apart, wear a mask and wash hands regularly. The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Mayo is now 619 per 100,000 people, while…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Tuam Mother and Baby Home Survival Group plead with Mayo County Council to employ an Archivist to assist in survivors accessing records

    Breeda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Alliance addressed a Special Meeting of Mayo County Council this afternoon and she called on the local authority to open its archives/ files related to the Tuam Mother and Baby Home. Councillors called on Council…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Yellow rainfall warning for Mayo, Galway, Sligo & Leitrim

    A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal for tonight and tomorrow. Met Eireann is warning of heavy rain tonight, following by frequent showers tomorrow which will give accumulations of between 30 and 40mm,…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Boil water notice in effect on Achill public water supply from today

    A boil water notice has come into effect from today on the Achill Public Water Supply. Irish Water says the boil water notice will be in place for about 6 weeks, while the next phase of planned works are carried out at the Achill water treatment plant. This…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Ministers to meet later today to discuss options for 2021 Leaving Cert

    Senior Ministers will meet later to discuss options for this year's Leaving Cert. They'll also be updated about ongoing negotiations for the return of special education this month. It's unlikely there will be any immediate announcement or clarity on what the…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Green Party object to 'savage' hedge and tree cutting in Mayo

    The Green Party has objected to the type of hedge and tree cutting being undertaken by Mayo County Council in some parts of the region. Chairman of the Mayo branch Liam Heffron says their members were shocked by what they termed as the ‘savage’ cutting of…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Post Office counter services open this morning at Kanes SuperValu, Ballymote

    Retailers Simon Davey and Richard Kelly have secured the future of An Post counter services in Ballymote. The new outlet of An Post located in Kanes Supervalu Ballymote is ready to welcome customers today from 11am. The outlet offers all of the An Post…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Gardaí appeal for information on two separate trailer thefts in Mayo

    Gardaí are appealing for information arising from two trailer thefts which occurred in Co. Mayo over the past week. Gardaí in Ballyhaunis are investigating after a car trailer was stolen from a farmyard close to Lavallyroe/Cloonfad in Ballyhaunis. The…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Special Meeting today of MCC on its responsibility to residents of Tuam's Mother and Baby Home

    A special meeting of Mayo County Council will take place this afternoon at 2pm - to look at the local authority’s responsibility for what happened to residents of Tuam’s Mother and Baby Home. The special meeting was requested last month by Independent…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Europa looks to develop new gas fields off the west coast

    Further gas exploration off the coast of the north Mayo coast, close to the Corrib field, looks likely as British exploration company Europa Oil and Gas is readying an enhanced farm-out programme aimed at bringing in a development partner to bankroll its…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    4th generation of Swinford lawyers appointed as the Deputy Coroner for Mayo

    Solicitor William O’Connor, Swinford has been appointed as the Deputy Coroner for the District of Mayo. William O’Connor is a partner in the firm of P. O’Connor & Son, Solicitors whose great-grandfather, Pat O’Connor, was Coroner from 1917 -1942, whilst his…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Ireland to receive nearly 100,000 more vaccines from AstraZeneca

    Pharma firm AstraZeneca will now deliver 40 million doses of its vaccine against Covid-19 by the end of March. It's been called a "step forward" by Brussels, after the bitter row over supply cuts which nearly derailed the Brexit agreement on the North.…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Students urged to send in CAO application ahead of deadline this evening

    Students are being urged to get their application in early, ahead of the CAO deadline today. The Central Application Office is asking them to carefully read the Handbook and go to its website and click on 'Apply'. The deadline for undergraduate courses in…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Nui Galway’s CÚRAM Research Centre receives €46.4m in Science Foundation Ireland funding

    NUI Galway’s CÚRAM Research Centre will receive €46,372,380 over the next 6 years under the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre funding. CÚRAM aims to radically improve health outcomes for patients by developing ‘smart’ medical devices and implants.…
  • Feb 01, 2021

    Over €200, 000 for Ability West Galway in €20m strengthening of the Disability Services Fund

    The first installments to successful applications for the €20 million Strengthening Disability Services Fund have been announced today by Galway East Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte. The one-off grants are being provided to reform disability services, build the…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    AstraZeneca committed to delivering nine million additional doses to EU member states

    Astra Zeneca has committed to delivering 9 million additional doses to EU member states in the first quarter of 2021. It's after a row with the European Commission which resulted in it deciding to trigger Article 16 of the Brexit agreement, which caused alarm…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    1,247 new cases of Covid-19 with 15 further deaths

    1,247 more people have been infected with Covid-19, and 15 more patients have died. 430 of the latest cases are in Dublin, with 97 in Wexford, 87 in Cork, 84 in Limerick, 76 in Galway and 473 mores spread across all other counties. Elsewhere across the region…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    'Destination West Mayo' aims to support tourism and enterprise post-pandemic

    Destination West Mayo is an initiative supported by West Mayo councillors to ensure that when the pandemic is over, tourism and business will be restored to areas from Louisburgh through to Belmullet. Westport based Independent cllr Christy Hyland proposed…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    Local councillor questions delay to Consultants Report on proposed speed limit reduction in Breaffy

    Despite reports, public demonstration, council and TII lobbying, the speed limits through the village of Breaffy, Castlebar remain at 100 km per hour. The Breaffy community has been campaigning for years to get the speed through the busy village, located…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    NPHET asked to examine use of vitamin D in fight against Covid-19

    An expert in older people's health says taking vitamin D will help protect against Covid-19. The Government's asked NPHET to examine the use of vitamin D supplements in the fight against the virus. It comes as more than 2.5 million vulnerable people in…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    Students call for clarity on State exams ahead of CAO application deadline

    As the deadline for CAO applications approaches tomorrow, students are calling for clarity on this year's state exams. Discussions on whether the traditional Leaving and Junior cert exams will go ahead in 2021 are set to continue this week. A source told The…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    Chief Medical Officer raised concerns of 'weak' border controls last November

    The Chief Medical Officer raised concerns with the Health Minister last November that Ireland's border controls were too weak. Dr Tony Holohan's emails to Stephen Donnelly have been published in the Sunday Independent. In them, the CMO warned the lack of…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    Covid-19 vaccine information campaign underway

    A public information campaign has been launched on the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine to over 70s. The HSE says it will include ads across TV, radio, newspapers and social media. Over 85s will be the first age group invited to get the vaccine when doses of…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    Fine Gael & Sinn Féin have lost momentum in latest political poll

    Fine Gael and Sinn Féin have lost momentum in the latest political poll after a long period of rising popularity for both. The two parties are neck-and-neck at the top of the Red C poll for today's Business Post - but they've both taken a hit to their…
  • Jan 31, 2021

    Status Yellow Snow & Ice warning in place across the region

    A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for 18 counties. It covers all of Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, and all Leinster counties - except Wexford and Kilkenny - and is in place until 6 this evening. Met Éireann said it will be a cold and…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    79 more deaths from Covid-19 and 1,414 new cases

    79 more people with covid 19 have died and there are 1,414 new cases. 608 of the new infections are in Dublin, with 105 in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath and 59 in Donegal. There are 31 new cases in Mayo, 26 in Sligo, twelve in Roscommon and five in Leitrim.…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    Appeal issued for relatives of Mayo woman who died in the UK

    English authorities are appealing for relatives or friends of a Mayo woman who passed away recently to get in touch with them so that her funeral can be arranged. Teresa Elizabeth Judge had been living in a care home in the UK. The 69-year-old was born in the…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    Snow and ice warning issued for Connacht tomorrow

    A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Connacht and counties across the northern half of the country tomorrow. It comes into effect at 6 o’clock tomorrow morning and lasts until 6 o’clock tomorrow evening. Met Eireann is forecasting wintry…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    Lough Lannagh Leisure Complex receives National Quality Standard Award

    The doors of the Leisure Complex at Lough Lannagh, Castlebar may be closed to the public right now, but news announced yesterday by Ireland Active, the National Health and Leisure Body, that the facility has been awarded a coveted National Quality Standard…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    Investigations ongoing into attack on sheep in Knock last week

    Gardaí are investigating an attack on a number of sheep in Knock last Saturday. It is not yet clear if one dog or a number of dogs were involved in the incident, which occurred in the Carrowmore area. Gardaí say investigations into the matter are ongoing.
  • Jan 30, 2021

    Sligo TD says TILDA report underlines the negative impact of the pandemic on older people's health and wellbeing

    Researchers at The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) have released a detailed report revealing the toll of the COVID-19 crisis on the health and social circumstances of Ireland's older adults. The report was launched by Sligo-Leitrim TD Frank…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    Drop in Covid-19 patients at hospitals across the region

    The head of the HSE has warned that intensive care units across the country will remain close to their limits for some time yet. Paul Reid says the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen to 1,488. There are 65 patients with the virus at Mayo…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    100,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in this month alone

    100,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 this month - which is more than in all of last year. That landmark was reached last night after 1,254 new cases were confirmed, along with 48 deaths. In this region there are 45 new cases in Galway, 13 in Mayo,…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    Tánaiste expects first doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine by April

    The Tánaiste expects the first doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to be administered here in April. The company says its jab is 100 per cent effective at preventing hospitalistions and deaths, and 66 per cent effective overall. Meanwhile, the…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    Galway based company Aerogen creates jobs in Shannon

    Galway based company, Aerogen will be partially occupying the former Molex building in Shannon from Monday. The company, which produces aerosol drugs for patients, says the hiring process is already under way in a number of areas including engineering,…
  • Jan 30, 2021

    Gardaí seize over €45,000 worth of drugs and cash in Sligo

    Gardaí have seized more than €45,000 in suspected illegal drugs and cash in five separate searches conducted in Sligo town this week. The separate searches took place as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime in the county. Gardaí seized €4,000…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    48 more people have died with Covid-19 & 1,254 new cases

    Another 48 people have died with Covid-19 and there are 1,254 new cases. 437 of the cases are in Dublin, with 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties. In this region there are 45 new…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    AstraZeneca Vaccine approved for use in Europe

    The AstraZeneca Covid vaccine has been approved for use in Europe. The European Medicines Agency gave it the green light this afternoon for use in people aged over 18. It means it can be administered to all adults, despite German experts advising not to give…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Mayo Deputy says deadline for submissions to the National Development Plan have been extended

    Mayo Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary is advising that the deadline for submissions to the public consultation phase of the National Development Plan has been extended by a further three weeks to the 19th of February. He was informed of the extension by the…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    An Bord Pleanal give green light for betting office in Castlebar to move location

    Ladbrokes Ireland Ltd has secured the green light to move its Castlebar store from Castle Street to Ellison Street. An Bord Pleanala has now overturned a Mayo County Council decision not to allow the relocation of the bookmakers. Ladbrokes appealed the…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Ballintubber residents strongly opposed to proposed telecommunications mast

    A group of Ballintubber residents insist they will do “whatever it takes” to stop Vodafone Ireland from securing planning permission to erect a 25 meter mast in the middle of the village. The group say that the local community ‘are up in arms’ at the proposed…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Fewer people likely to be vaccinated by the end of March due to supply of a vaccine

    Up to 150,000 fewer people may secure the COVID vaccine by the end of March due to supply issues. The Oireachtas Health Committee has heard there's no guarantees in relation to supply after the first quarter of this year. Under questioning by TDs this morning…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Gardaí warn of two scams doing the rounds across the region

    Gardaí in Ballina are warning the public of a text and phone scam which are doing the rounds across the region. The force received reports of the scams from the public, which lure people online to access their bank account details. A text message scam…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Staffing is the primary challenge facing nursing homes and acute hospitals- NHI

    Staffing is the primary challenge currently facing nursing homes and acute hospitals across the region. That’s according to the Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly. It follows a warning from the HSE that it may be unable to provide additional…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Over subscription at Mayo College offering course for Green Cert

    The disruption seen in the Green Cert applications system for young farmers requires an immediate intervention by the Minister for Agriculture, according to Mayo Sinn Féin deputy Rose Conway-Walsh. Earlier this week, up to 200 young farmers who had paid fees…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Online discussions from Knock Shrine over Lent

    This year Knock Shrine will host a new series of online discussions to help engage Christians during Lent, under the title ‘Living Christian Faith - Lenten Conversations’. Ash Wednesday falls on 17 February and heralds the beginning of Lent 2021. A number of…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Uncertainty reigns over the rollout of the vaccine programme, according to CEO of HSE

    The HSE says all it can offer regarding the roll out of vaccine programme is uncertainty. A decision is expected today on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine will be approved for use in Europe. It's possible the European Medicines Agency will place an age…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    N15 reopens in Sligo following a crash

    The N15 reopened in Sligo last night following a road traffic collision. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision just outside the town. The incident occurred along the main Sligo to Bundoran Road. Diversions were in place for a time…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    'Zero Covid' strategy ruled out, as close contact testing resumes

    The testing of close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases is resuming today. It was stopped at the end of December because of a sharp increase in cases. Meanwhile, the country's Chief Medical Officer says Ireland cannot pursue a "zero Covid" strategy. The…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Belmullet LEA has a Covid-19 rate of nearly three times the national average

    Belmullet local electoral area has a 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 of nearly three times the national average. It continues to have the highest rate in the country, at 2,008 cases per 100,000 people - but it's down sharply on recent two weeks. One in…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    EMA expected to decide on approval of AstraZeneca vaccine later

    The European Medicines Agency is due to decide today whether to approve another Covid-19 vaccine. It will meet to consider if the AstraZeneca jab can be used in the EU - allowing the rollout to start in Ireland in the coming weeks. But the company's in an…
  • Jan 29, 2021

    Covid-19 hospitalisations continue downward trend

    The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen by over 500 over the past ten days. Latest figures show there are 1,548 patients in hospital with the virus - compared 1,954 on the 19th of January. Across the region there are 72 patients with the…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    47 more deaths from Covid-19 & 1,466 new cases

    There have been 47 further Covid-19 deaths and 1,466 new cases reported to the Department of Health. The number of patients in ICU is 216, this is down one since yesterday. The national incidence rate per 100,000 is now 622 cases per 100,000. There are 106…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    LISTEN: Dying with Dignity Debate - The Tommy Marren Show

    Grainne, a listener from Ballinrobe says she looked at this bill and did a programme with a colleague on "dying." She says that this bill is being pushed through during a pandemic and "it's an assault on the most vulnerable." Listen back to the full interview…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    Public invited to submit their views on plans for development of Newport

    The public is invited to submit their views on a Newport Village Design Statement that will go on public display next week. The Statement outlines proposed development in the area and will be available to view on Mayo County Council’s website. Fine Gael…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    LISTEN: The only Zetor Crystal 16145 Silver Series Edition in Europe

    Eoin Duffy (Balla) speaking about bringing a ZETOR Crystal 16145 Silver Series Edition from Australia. Eoin spotted the tractor for sale about 2 hours from Melbourne. Eoin who is currently working at McHale's Ballinrobe said "The plan was always to bring it…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    LISTEN: Donal Byrne speaking about antigen tests

    Donal Byrne who was arrested after he opened his premises in December using rapid antigen Covid-19 tests on customers has welcomed news that the Irish government is using the same kits for hauliers travelling to France. Donal spoke to Midwest Radio in…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    Mayo councillors insist Coillte must be responsible for roads destroyed close to its sites

    Coillte must pay for the damage it does to roads in county Mayo when harvesting its forestries. If it fails to do so then, elected councillors are calling on Mayo county Council to object to any planning that the state forestry company seeks for planting or…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    Minister admits target of 700,000 vaccines administered by March looks likely to be missed

    The government's target of getting 700,000 people vaccinated by March may be missed because of an under-delivery from AstraZeneca. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said they don't know how many doses of the vaccine will be delivered after mid-March. That…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    "Extreme lack of information" according to IPU, on rollout of Covid vaccine

    The lack of information and systems being put in place by both the HSE and the Dept of Health in setting up the Covid 19 vaccination programme rollout is of grave concern to pharmacists, according to the President of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU), Loughrea…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    Man has died after being struck by a falling tree in Roscommon

    A man has died after he was struck by a falling tree in Strokestown yesterday. The man aged in his late 40's is understood to have been found under the tree and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Galway, where a post…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    Extensive dumping of household waste in busy Castlebar Business Park

    The Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District Blackie Gavin is calling on Mayo County Council to investigate and to clean-up extensive indiscriminate dumping of household rubbish that is taking place in the N5 Business Park at Moneen in Castlebar. There…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    EU supply of AstraZeneca vaccine remains unresolved

    A Fianna Fáil TD says he 'abhors racism' after suggesting the government buys Covid-19 vaccines from the Ku Klux Klan. Marc MacSharry made the comments at a parliamentary party meeting last night. The Sligo-Leitrim deputy was calling for Ireland to source…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    The number of people with Covid 19 being treated in ICUs nationally is falling

    Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his Fine Gael parliamentary party colleagues last night that Ireland could return to a version of level 4 restrictions after March 5th. It would allow people to travel within their own county, and permits outdoor dining. NPHET will…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    Ballina's pedestrian bridge looks set to re-open in March

    The Salmon Weir Bridge in Ballina is set to reopen in early March. That news has been confirmed by local Independent Councillor Mark Duffy who says following a lot of public pressure, there is development in re-opening the pedestrian bridge that was closed…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    One in Eight people on Clare Island have contracted Covid 19

    One in eight people on Clare Island has been infected with Covid-19. The Irish Times reports 20 of the 160 residents of the Mayo island have tested positive for the virus, making it one of the most infected communities in the country. A public health team…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    Gardai seek public assistance in locating missing Roscommon man

    Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 54 year old Sean Spellman, who is missing from his home in Taughmaconnell, Co. Roscommon since the afternoon of Saturday 16th January, 2021. Sean was last seen when he left the family home at…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    Hauliers boarding ferries to France must have negative Covid test from today

    Hauliers boarding a ferry to France are required to have a negative Covid-19 test from today. It's after the French government introduced new requirements for entry into the country. Antigen testing centres have been set up at Dublin Airport and Gorey in…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    Visa-free travel into Ireland ceased as of midnight last night

    Short-stay visits into Ireland are now temporarily banned from 11 South American countries and South Africa. Visa-free travel ended at midnight and will remain until March 5th as part of government's plan to stop Covid-19 variants arriving. Meanwhile the…
  • Jan 28, 2021

    71 cluster cases of Covid 19 reported in private homes nationally last week

    There was a seven-fold increase in new clusters of Covid-19 in private houses across the country last week. 71 were confirmed, compared to nine the week before. There were 654 new cases in nursing homes last week and 71 in community hospitals or long-stay…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    54 more people have died from Covid-19 with 1,335 new cases

    The Department of Health has confirmed 54 people with Covid-19 have died and 1,335 new cases of the virus have been detected. As of 2pm today, 1,670 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. 81 additional hospitalisations in the past 24…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Taoiseach warns restrictions will be with us for some time to come

    The Taoiseach has said there will need to be prolonged suppression of COVID-19 to keep hospital numbers down. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said some parts of the economy may be able to open when current restrictions expire on the 5th of March. However, he warned…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Gardai investigating stolen bicycles in Sligo Town

    Gardaí on patrol last night stopped three males cycling in the Sligo town area. One bike was confirmed as having been stolen and they have since spoken to the owner of this bicycle. The Gardaí are of the belief that the other two bicycles are also stolen and…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    A 21-year-old transplant recipient from Knock, can't understand why he is so far down the vaccine list

    A 21-year-old transplant patient from Knock says he can't understand why his community has been placed seventh in the HSE vaccine priority list. Matthew McNeive has had 25 operations since birth including a Kidney transplant in 2010. He has to attend hospital…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Eight people arrested for Drink Driving in Mayo over the last month

    Gardai in Mayo have arrested eight motorists for drink driving inside the last month. That's according to Westport based Garda Tony McCabe who told Midwest News today that he can't understand why people are still choosing to drive while under the influence.…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Jurors not required for Castlebar on Monday next or the following Tuesday

    Anyone called for jury duty in Castlebar Court for Monday next, 1st February, and Tuesday 9th February, (2021) are advised not to attend. Castlebar Court Office has confirmed that the Jury trials are not proceeding. 
  • Jan 27, 2021

    AstraZeneca denies pulling out of meeting today with EU over its delivery of vaccines

    AstraZeneca has denied pulling out of a meeting with EU officials over delays in deliveries of its Covid-19 vaccine. The company insists discussions with the European Commission will go ahead later today. The expected shortfall in supply of the jab means…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Don't frequent any pub that flouted Covid regulations, advises Mayo Chair of VFI

    Anyone not happy with how any particular pub operated in the run up to Christmas should not frequent the premises when it re-opens, according to the Chairman of the Mayo branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, Alan Gielty. He believes that it will be…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    2021 Nitrates Derogation applications now open

    The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue today announced that 2021 Nitrates Derogation applications can now be submitted using the Departments on-line portal, www.agfood.ie Farmers are advised to contact their agricultural advisor to determine if they…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Status yellow rainfall warning for Connaught counties from 6pm this evening

    A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Connaught counties from 6pm this evening. The counties of Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath will also be effected. It will remain in place until 6am tomorrow (Thurs) morning.…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Roscommon County Council offer increased funding under Artist Bursary Programme

    Roscommon County Council, together with the Arts Council of Ireland, has announced increased funding for artists in 2021 under the annual Artist Bursary Programme. This includes the opportunity to apply for the coveted Tyrone Guthrie Centre Residency Bursary.…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Road re-opened to traffic close to Abbeyknockmoy turn-off, following earlier collision

    The Tuam / Barnaderg road has re-opened to traffic. It was closed earlier this morning following a collision close to the Abbeyknockmoy turn-off. Generally across the region this morning there have been reports of extensive fog in places. Road users are…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    53 new confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Galway yesterday and 31 in Mayo

    More than 3,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic. It's after a further 90 deaths were reported yesterday, the second highest daily figure. Case numbers continue to fall, with the latest daily figure standing at 928. There 53 new cases of the…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Tanaiste not promising that international travel will return this summer or winter

    Large volumes of travel might not be possible by Christmas even if everyone gets vaccinated by September. That's according to the Tánaiste who's said he can't promise international travel will return this summer or winter. It comes after the government…
  • Jan 27, 2021

    Tributes paid to the late retired Judge Bernard Brennan

    Tributes have been paid to retired District Court Judge Bernard (Barney) Brennan, who has passed away at his home near Tubbercurry. Judge Brennan was known for his wit on the bench, as well as his compassionate manner, and is survived by his wife, Nancy and 5…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Tanaiste indicates phased re-opening of schools through February and March

    The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he hopes there will be a phased re-opening of schools through February and March. It will start with special needs education with negotiations ongoing between the government and unions. Leo Varadkar said the number of new cases…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Too many people in hospital with Covid 19 to lift restrictions, Taoiseach says

    The Level 5 lockdown has been extended until March 5th. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the number of people in hospital and ICU beds is still to high to consider lifting restrictions. The majority of construction sites are expected to stay closed until…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Grant funding approved for Ballinrobe's new Civic, Arts and Community Centre

    Funding of 172,500 euro was approved this afternoon for the development of the Ballinrobe Civic Arts and Community Centre. The ambitious community project will be located in the former Valkenburg Hotel in Ballinrobe town centre. The Local Leader group…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Prestigious French award for retired GMIT lecturer

    Anne Brindley, a retired French lecturer from Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), has been awarded the prestigious title of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Palmes académiques by the French government in recognition of her innovative approach to the teaching…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Disruption to Galway city's water supply tomorrow

    Irish Water and Galway City Council are advising customers in Shantalla, Salthill and the southern part of Knocknacarra that due to essential works their water supply may be interrupted tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27. The works are due to take place between…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    LISTEN: Lisa Chambers and Mairead Farrell debate international travel restrictions

    The cabinet sub-committee approved the introduction of a mandatory two week quarantine period for anyone arriving into the country without a negative PCR test last night. The same rules will apply for anyone coming from Brazil or South Africa. Passengers will…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Average house price in Mayo is 149,000 euro, according to latest GeoDirectory report

    There were 915 houses in Mayo sold in the twelve months to November 2020 and 10 percent of these were new dwellings The average residential property price in the county was €149,000, and that’s well below than the national average price of a house, which…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Community and the spirit of Meitheal remain strong in Westport despite extended lockdown, according to local priest

    As the present Level of Covid Restrictions are to be extended out until the 5th of March, the Administrator in Westport, Fr Charlie McDonnell says community and the spirit of “meitheal” in the parish remain strong and there is great hope that these difficult…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Taoiseach confirms current Covid Restrictions to stay in place until March 5th

    The Taoiseach has confirmed the current Covid 19 restrictions will continue until March 5th. Micheál Martin says it's being done to reduce the pressure on our hospitals and critical care units. Ministers are also set to sign off on mandatory isolation for…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Minister says discussion ongoing on securing AstraZeneca vaccine here

    The Health Minister says talks are ongoing with AstraZeneca to secure more delivery of its Covid vaccine. The European Medicines Agency will decide at the end of this week if the vaccine will be authorised for use. There's been anger across the European Union…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    New hobbies popular during Covid 19 Lockdown

    People have been looking to develop new hobbies during the COVID-19 restrictions. Bird Watch Ireland is reporting over 2 thousand new members have signed up, with many more taking the Garden Birds survey to monitor what species they're seeing while at home.…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Gadaí seize €6,000 worth of drugs following searches in Sligo

    Gardaí have seized €6,000 worth of drugs following searches in Sligo. Gardaí stopped a man driving a vehicle in the Ballytivnan area of the town yesterday evening. Two packages containing white powder believed to be cocaine were located, subject to analysis,…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Department warns of new text scam purporting to be from Revenue

    People are being warned to be aware of a text scam purporting to be from Revenue which is doing the rounds. The Department of Social Protection has issued the alert - it says some people are receiving a message asking them to click on a link to claim a 350…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Mayo councillor 'astonished' by the low level of dog fouling fines issued in the county

    It’s astonishing how few fines have been issued for dog fouling in County Mayo over the past few years. That’s the view of South Mayo Cllr Patsy O’Brien, who raised the issued at Monday’s meeting of Mayo County Council. The Robeen based cllr believes the…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    New IDA planning application for an industrial facility in Ballina to be submitted

    A new application for planning is to be submitted by the IDA for an industrial facility on the Sligo Road in Ballina. That’s according to Mayo Fianna Fail deputy Dara Calleary. Planning on the existing site has expired, and deputy Calleary told Midwest News…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Three Galway restaurants awarded Michelin Green Star

    Three Galway restaurants have been awarded a Michelin 'Green Star' for their efforts in promoting and supporting sustainable practices. They are the only Irish eateries to be given the new accolade, out of a total of 23 businesses selected here and in the UK.…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Deputy CMO says delays to AstraZeneca rollout unlikely to impact how Ireland deals with Covid

    The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says delays to the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine are unlikely to significantly impact how Ireland deals with Covid-19. The government said yesterday delivery of the company's vaccine in March will be 'considerably lower'…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Cabinet set to extend Level 5 restrictions into March later

    The lockdown is set to be extended until March 5th when the cabinet meets this morning. The cabinet sub-committee on COVID has also agreed to tighten the restrictions on international travel while considering further NPHET advice. Cabinet will extend the…
  • Jan 26, 2021

    Significant drop in Covid-19 patients at Galway University Hospital

    218 people with Covid-19 were being treated in ICU last night, while 11 public hospitals nationwide have no critical care capacity. Latest figures from the HSE show there are 1,803 people with the virus on wards. There were 98 with the virus at Galway…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    MUH remains very busy and face to face clinics remain curtailed

    Face to face outpatient clinics remain curtailed at Mayo University HospitaL and only time-dependent and critical day case and inpatient procedures are taking place That has been confirmed this evening in a statement from the Saolta Hospital group. The…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    143,000 people vaccinated in the Republic

    143,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in the Republic. That number was reached last night, and is slightly ahead of the target of 140,000. The head of the HSE Paul Reid says there are going to be 'significant bumps' in the rollout of the Covid…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    80 people with Covid 19 in Mayo died since the pandemic began

    Mayo has the sixth highest number of Covid 19 related deaths nationally since the pandemic began. According to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, 80 people in Mayo have died as a result of the virus-related illness since the outbreak last…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Consumers warned re cost of online UK shopping

    Online shopping has been 'fundamentally changed' as a result of Brexit. The Department of Enterprise is warning that additional charges on products bought online from UK sites are the 'new reality'. Consumers have faced customs and VAT charges when ordering…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    1500 fines issued by gardai nationally to date, for non-essential travel

    Since their introduction two weeks ago, gardai have issued approximately 1,500 fines for non-essential travel. At the close of business yesterday (Sun) 909 fines had been processed for non-essential travel. In addition, approximately 645 fines are currently…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Incidence rate of Covid 19 beginning to stabilise in Mayo,Galway and Roscommon, according to the Director of Public Health

    Across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon the 14 day incidence rate of Covid 19 is beginning to stabilise and decrease. It is highest in Mayo at 1,322/100,000 , 892/100,000 in Galway and 646/100,000 in Roscommon (reported 24/01/2021). Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Sinn Fein call for 14-day quarantine for people travelling into Ireland

    Sinn Féin has called for full mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving into Ireland from abroad. They believe mandating people to pay for the two-week isolation period at hotels upon arrival will eradicate non-essential travel almost in its entirety.…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    LISTEN: Vincent Doyle - "Our Fathers"

    Vincent Doyle was 28 when he learned that the Catholic Priest he thought was his Godfather was in fact his biological father. Tommy Marren chats to Vincent Doyle – author of a ground breaking book called “Our Fathers” – which looks at life from the…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Confusion reigns over priority list for Covid 19 Vaccinations, according to Castlebar councillor

    No one appears to be in charge of the Covid 19 Vaccination priority list compiled by the government and the HSE. That’s the view of Independent Castlebar councillor Michael Kilcoyne. The councillor who is a member of the HSE Forum, is calling on the Taoiseach…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Gardai warn the public of scams related to Covid 19 Vaccines

    An Garda Síochána, the HSE and The Department of Health are advising members of the public to be aware of potential scams relating to the Covid-19 vaccine. In recent days, gardai are of members of the public having received fraudulent text messages and calls…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Roscommon records low percentage of workforce on Covid income supports

    20 per cent of the workforce is now on benefits because of the Covid 19 pandemic. That's according to figures obtained by the Irish Independent, which shows an unequal picture across the country. Roscommon had one of the lowest rates in the country. These…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Talks on getting children with special educational needs back to school resume

    Talks on getting classes for children with special educational needs will resume today. The Taoiseach said over the weekend these classes will be the priority for a return, while its likely schools won't fully reopen before St Patrick's Day. Labour TD Aodhan…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Cabinet sub-committee meets later to discuss extending restrictions

    The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet today to discuss extending Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions into next month. They will also look at proposals around travel, including five day quarantine for people who arrive into the country without a negative…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Record number of Covid-19 patients in ICU

    219 people with Covid-19 were in ICU in public hospitals last night, the highest since the pandemic began. Last night, there were 25 adult ICU beds free nationally, with 10 hospitals with no capacity. Nationally, in public hospitals there were 1,930 people…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    SIPTU says HSE plan to pause vaccinations for healthcare workers is a cause for major concern

    The HSE's plan to pause vaccinations for healthcare workers is a cause for major concern. That's according to Kevin Figgis of SIPTU, who says this planned pause until early February could not come at worse time for health workers. He has highlighted the…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Castlebar records slight drop to 12th place in latest IBAL survey

    Castlebar has recorded a slight slip to 12th place in the latest IBAL survey. Ballymun in Dublin is the worst litter blackspot in the country. The latest Irish Business Against Litter survey shows Kilkenny sparkles as the cleanest city nationwide. Litter…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Spate of thefts reported from vehicles in Galway City this month

    Gardai have taken reports of 19 thefts in the east side of Galway City since January 1st from vehicles in the Ballybrit, Ballybane and Renmore general areas. The types of items taken were cash, wallets, bags, documents, clothing, sunglasses, dash cams,…
  • Jan 25, 2021

    Gardaí reporting 'treacherous' conditions on secondary routes across the region

    Gardaí are urging caution on routes across the region this morning following plummeting temperatures overnight and lingering snow. The main routes have been gritted but extreme caution is still advised, particularly on secondary routes, where treacherous…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    1,378 new Covid-19 cases confirmed along with 23 deaths

    1,378 new cases of covid 19 have been confirmed along with 23 more deaths. 379 of the new cases are in Dublin, with 145 in Cork, 86 in Wexford, 85 in Galway, 71 in Limerick, and the rest are spread across all other counties. Across the region there were 40…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    Mayo TD launches survey to capture the impact of Covid on third level students

    A Mayo Sinn Fein Deputy has launched an online well-being survey to capture the impact of Covid-19 on third level students. Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Rose Conway-Walsh, says they want to hear…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    Mayo County Council warn that gritting doesn't guarantee ice free roads

    Mayo County Council is warning the public that gritted roads do not guarantee ice free roads. Road Safety Officer Noel Gibbons has issued the warning as snow and ice conditions cause trying conditions for road users. He has urged motorists making essential…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    Galway TD calls for a law change to deter the theft of pets

    The law should be changed to increase the penalty for people who steal pets. That's according to Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney, who says there should be a clear distinction between robbing an object and taking a companion pet. The matter will be…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    Vaccination targets still being worked on despite AstraZeneca glitch

    The Minister for European Affairs says it's too early to say if Ireland will be able to meet its vaccination targets by the end of March. It's after AstraZeneca said deliveries of its soon-to-be-approved jab will be 60 percent less than planned in the next…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    14 more patients with Covid-19 at MUH today

    There has been a slight increase in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19. 1,914 people are currently receiving treatment - up 21 since yesterday. There are 116 with the virus at Galway University Hospital, 95 at Mayo University Hospital-up 14, 50 at…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    Two further cold weather warnings issued nationwide

    Met Eireann says icy stretches, sleet and snow will remain throughout the day. Two cold weather warnings have been issued for the country, with the latter expiring tomorrow morning. A snow/ice warning is in effect until 7pm this evening with scattered falls…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    Woman airlifted to hospital following suspected gas explosion at a house near Belmullet

    Gardaí and emergency services were called to a house near Belmullet shortly after 9am this morning following reports of a suspected gas explosion. A woman understood to be in her 50s was treated at the scene and removed by Air Ambulance to UHG. The scene is…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    Taoiseach says exit from Level 5 will be much slower than previous lockdowns

    Ireland's exit from Level 5 will be much slower than previous lockdowns, according to the Taoiseach. Micheal Martin says there'll be a 'conservative' approach, to work alongside the vaccination rollout. Current Level 5 restrictions are due to be formally…
  • Jan 24, 2021

    Snow affecting many parts of the region overnight

    Snow has carpeted many parts of the country overnight, affecting roads in some areas. A weather warning for snow and ice is in force across all 26 counties until midday. Extreme caution is advised around Clifden and on the N59 between there and Maam Cross…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    77 Covid-19 related deaths and 1,910 new cases

    77 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening along with 1,910 new cases of the virus. 76 of these deaths occurred in January, 1 in December. 710 of the new cases were in Dublin, 150 in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick, 86 in…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Mayo councilor calls for online MD meetings to be available to the public

    Monthly meetings of Municipal Districts in Mayo may soon be available online for the general public to access. Castlebar councillor Ger Deere called for the development, at the monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal District. He says that in the pandemic,…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Taoiseach says cutback in AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries is a 'worrying development'

    The Taoiseach says AstraZeneca's announcement it's cutting back on its vaccine deliveries is a "worrying setback". The company says problems at a manufacturing site mean deliveries to the EU are being scaled back by 60 percent. It's reported the bloc will now…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    INMO says Covid-19 infection rates are 'out of control' in hospitals

    The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation' says Covid-19 infection rates are "out of control" in hospitals. The union says almost 2,000 frontline healthcare staff have caught the virus in their workplace over a two week period. It's calling for stricter…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Snow/ice warning issued nationwide

    A Status Yellow snow and ice warning is currently in effect across Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. The warning remains in effect until 6pm this evening, before a new warning is expanded to the entire country until midday tomorrow. Met Eireann…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Drop in Covid patients at hospitals across the region

    1,846 people are now in hospital with Covid-19 - a slight reduction on the previous 24 hours. However the numbers in ICUs continues to rise, with 215 patients currently receiving critical care. The latest figures show 116 patients with the virus at Galway…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    €22,000 allocated for a feasibility study to deliver a CREATE centre in Headford

    Galway Rural Development has allocated over €22,000 towards a feasibility study to CREATE under the 2014 - 2020 Leader Programme. Cllr Mary Hoade Chairperson of the CREATE (Centre for Education, Arts, Technology and Enterprise) group and welcomes the…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Belmullet GP says reserve healthcare staff should be set up to deal with areas affected by Covid-19

    Reserve teams of healthcare workers should be set up and put on standby to quickly deal with areas experiencing a major surge in Covid-19. That’s according to Belmullet GP Dr Fergal Ruane, who says more numbers in the area would be useful to reinforce the…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Gardai warning of a text scam targeting AIB customers

    Gardai are warning of a text scam that is targeting AIB customers, after an increase in 'smishing' attacks this month. The scam sees customers receiving a text message claiming to be from AIB, saying they have been locked out of their account or need to block…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Nearly 5,000 Mayo homes set for NBP connection before Christmas

    Progress on the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan is being made across County Mayo. That’s according to Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon, who says surveying works in the surrounding townlands of Ballina and Castlebar have now been completed. Over 4,800 premises…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Motorists urged to take caution on roads as cold snap continues

    Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads throughout the day due to snow and ice. The conditions, currently affecting much of the north and north-west, will impact the entire country later. A nationwide Status Yellow alert takes effect from 6pm and…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Government priority is returning special needs children to school

    The Taoiseach has said the government's priority is getting children with special educational needs back to school. Micheál Martin has refused to be drawn on whether he thinks a full re-opening of schools can happen as planned on February 1st. Level five…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    Mandatory quarantine considered for arrivals without a Covid negative test

    People travelling into Ireland could be held in quarantine for at least five days if they don't present a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival. The Taoiseach has told the Irish Independent that hotels, including Citywest in Dublin, could be used as quarantine…
  • Jan 23, 2021

    CMO says lower prevalence of Covid is beginning to show in Ireland

    The Chief Medical Officer says we're starting to see the first signs of a lower prevalence of Covid-19 here. One in 98 people have tested positive in the past two weeks - down from one in 67 earlier this month. 2,371 new cases have been confirmed yesterday,…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    52 more Covid-19 related deaths with 2,371 new cases

    52 more Covid related deaths have been confirmed this evening, alongside 2,371 new cases. 757 of those infections are in County Dublin, 237 in Cork and 154 in Waterford, with the rest spread across all other counties. There are 103 new cases in Galway, 68 in…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Almost one thousand fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations inside the last ten days

    Almost 1,000 people have been fined for non-essential travel in the past ten days. The 100 euro penalties were introduced on Monday of last week, and apply to people who are over 5km from their homes. As of yesterday, 771 fines had been issued and another 200…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Snow-ice warning in effect across the region

    A status yellow snow-ice has been issued for seven counties along the border and northwest. Met Eireann is warning of hail, sleet and snow across counties Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. The alert is in place until midday…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Mayo County Council bring 70 'void' homes back into use

    Mayo County Council brought 70 vacant social homes back into use in 2020. Over 500,000 euro in funding had been secured for the restoration of 45 so called ‘void’ homes by the authority back in September. The fund was increased to over 773,000 euro at the end…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Fishermen say Brexit deal was bad for the Irish sector

    The Agriculture Minister will establish a taskforce to address issues in the fisheries industry. The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation say Ireland got a bad deal following Brexit, claiming there is no fairness from Europe. Ireland has seen its catching…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Mayo recipients account for the largest share of low-income agri-payments

    Low-income farmers and fishermen received nearly 114 million euro in social welfare payments last year. The highest amount of people to receive payments were in Mayo. Over 5,500 farmers were paid more than 63 million euro under Farm Assist, which is capped at…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Belmullet GP says Covid situation remains very serious in the area and is urging people to double down on their efforts

    The number of people sick and dying due to Covid-19 in the Belmullet local electoral area is "immense", according to one GP. Latest data shows the area in county Mayo has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country for the second week in a row, with one…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Drop in patients with Covid-19 at Galway and Mayo University Hospitals

    1,969 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in Irish hospitals today - an increase for the second day in a row. It's up from 1,949 from yesterday, with 132 admissions and 98 discharges across the health service in the past 24 hours. Last night there…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Belmullet remains the area worst affected by Covid-19

    One in every 18 people in Belmullet had Covid-19 over the past fortnight according to new figures from the HSE. The North Mayo local electoral area is the worst affected by coronavirus nationally, with an infection rate of 5,556 cases per 100,000 from January…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Kiltullagh-Athenry road reopens following two vehicle crash

    Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Galway yesterday evening. The two vehicle collision happened at around 4.30pm in Kiltullagh. The R348 Kiltullagh to Athenry road was closed for a period of time and reopened to traffic at approximately…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Gardaí warn of icy conditions on roads across the region this morning

    Gardaí are urging motorists to be cautious of icy conditions on untreated road surfaces across the region this morning, with black ice reported. The frost and ice will linger in many areas throughout the day. The advice is to slow down and take extra caution…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    Health official says reduction of Covid in hospitals will be 'very slow'

    Health officials say any reduction in the number of people in hospital with Covid will be "very slow". There were 1.923 patients being treated in public hospitals last night, while 211 of those people were in ICU. Professor Philip Nolan from NPHET's modelling…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    CMO warns Covid levels too high to allow the reopening of schools

    The Chief Medical Officer says it's hoped schools can reopen as soon as possible - but has warned the levels of Covid-19 are nowhere near where they need to be. A further 51 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed last night with 2,608 new cases. 132 of the…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    EU considering tougher travel restrictions to prevent spread of Covid variants

    The European Union is considering tougher travel restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 variants across the bloc. The Commission has said restrictions around travel across the EU should be co-ordinated, and allow for essential workers to cross borders…
  • Jan 22, 2021

    248 jobs created to expand walking and cycling facilities nationwide

    The government has today announced the creation of up to 248 new jobs in local authorities to expand walking and cycling facilities nationwide. The Programme for Government has already committed that €1.8bn will be spent on walking and cycling over the…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    51 deaths reported this evening of people with Covid 19 nationally

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 51 additional deaths related to Covid-19. 49 of these deaths occurred in January. As of midnight last night (Wed) of 2,608 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the Republic. Of…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    Carers employed by the HSE or private companies will be in second priority group for vaccines

    Family carers won't get access to the COVID vaccine at the same time as professional carers. Those employed by the HSE or private care companies will be in the second priority group of people to get vaccinated. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says family…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    257 reports nationally of side-effects from Covid vaccines

    There have been 257 reports made to the Health Products Regulatory regarding suspected side effects of covid-19 vaccines. Approximately 94 thousand people had received the vaccine at that point. Of the reports notified to the HPRA, the most commonly reported…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    Sligo deputy warns of indefinite lockdown unless Ireland secures more vaccines

    A government TD has warned an indefinite lockdown is on the cards unless Ireland can secure more doses of vaccine. Sligo/Leitrin TD Marc MacSharry has urged his government colleagues to break with the EU purchase system and try to get more doses directly from…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    Mayo TD calls on Education Minister to make decision on Leaving Cert soon

    The vast majority of students want to be given the option to choose between a Leaving Cert exam and Calculated Grades. That's according to the Irish-Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) who have published a report on the State Examinations 2021 and the…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    HSE confirms that Western Care Managers prioritised for Covid 19 vaccinations

    In response to recent questions by listeners to Midwest News over the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations in the service provider Western Care Association, Midwest News contacted the HSE Community Healthcare West. Listeners expressed concerns over Management at…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    Drugs worth over €122,000 seized in Turloughmore, Galway

    Two men have been arrested and more than €122,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb seized following a search of a house at Turloughmore, Galway. Gardai attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the search at about 5.30 yesterday…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    Velvet Cloud is a finalist in 2021 National Enterprise Awards

    Mayo business, Velvet Cloud has been announced as a finalist for this year’s National Enterprise Awards. The awards, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, will take place virtually on the 11th February. Velvet Cloud, located in Claremorris, was…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    Hidden Hearing offering free hearing aid batteries and face masks

    Hidden Hearing has reintroduced its free hearing aid batteries offer to help those with hearing loss through lockdown. The national hearing healthcare specialists, with offices in Castlebar, will be posting out free batteries for hearing aids to all…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    UHG at level 3 surge capacity, with 17 Covid patients currently in intensive care

    There are 133 people with Covid-19 being treated today at University Hospital Galway and 93 at Mayo University Hospital. This includes 17 patients in intensive care at the Galway hospital, and 3 at Mayo University Hospital. As reported on Midwest News…
  • Jan 21, 2021

    Anyone called for jury service to Castlebar Courthouse on Tuesday next told not to attend

    Anyone called for jury duty in Castlebar Court for Tuesday next, the 26th January, 2021 is advised not to attend. In a statement to Midwest News today, Castlebar Court Office states that " the Jury trial is not proceeding."
  • Jan 21, 2021

    Government plan is for everyone to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine by September

    The Health Minister has said his plan is for everyone to be offered a COVID vaccine by September. Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil this morning that Ireland is due to get 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first quarter of the year. EU…