Thousands of children with special needs are returning to the classroom today, with the reopening of special schools.

Classes will initially be limited to 50 per cent capacity, with children attending school every second day.

Special classes in primary schools are to return on Monday week next 22nd February, and special classes in secondary schools also look set to resume on that date, after teachers and SNAs announced last night that they would back the move.

The Teachers Union of Ireland says it would also facilitate the return of Leaving Cert students on the same week, subject to public health advice.