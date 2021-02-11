Taoiseach Micheal Martin told his party last night that the country is to remain in a "prolonged" period of restrictions to get virus numbers to a very low level.

A further 1,006 new Covid-19 cases were announced last night, along with 54 deaths.

The new cases include 46 in Galway, 8 in Mayo 7 in Sligo and less than 5 in both Leitrim and Roscommon.

Mayo and Galway continue to have 14-day incidence rates of the virus that are above the national average.

Meanwhile 990 patients are in public hospitals with the virus, the first time it has been below 1,000 in more than a month - while 167 are in ICU.

There were 51 Covid patients being treated at Mayo University Hospital last night - down 2 on the previous night.